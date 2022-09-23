On this day: Gloria Anzaldúa, tag each piece with a label

Scholar, author and poet Gloria Anzaldúa, born September 26, 1942, grew up on the Mexico-Texas border. Living in what she called the borderlands, Gloria invested in her own conflicting and interwoven identities to address intersections of race, heritage, religion, sexuality, and language.

Gloria’s father worked as a sharecropper after the loss of family land. Because, she said, of “carelessness, through white peoples’ greed, and my grandmother not knowing English.”

However, an outstanding student, she overcame barriers of poverty, racism, sexism and other discrimination to pursue a university education in 1960s America.

Borderlands/La Frontera: The New Mestiza

In her writing, nothing was private… indeed, no subject off-limits.

In 1987, she published the semi-autobiographical Borderlands/La Frontera: The New Mestiza. Gloria Anzaldúa addressed heteronormativity, colonialism, and male dominance in her book, decades before most people comprehended intersectionality as ‘a thing’.

“Ethnic identity is twin skin to linguistic identity — I am my language. Until I can take pride in my language, I cannot take pride in myself — until I can accept as legitimate Chicano Texas Spanish, Tex Mex, and all the other languages I speak, I cannot accept the legitimacy of myself.

“Until I am free to write bilingually and to switch codes without having always to translate, while I still have to speak English or Spanish when I would rather speak Spanglish, and as long as I have to accommodate the English speakers rather than having them accommodate me, my tongue will be illegitimate.

“I will no longer be made to feel ashamed of existing. I will have my voice. Indian, Spanish, white. I will have my serpent’s tongue — my woman’s voice, my sexual voice, my poet’s voice. I will overcome the tradition of silence.”

The author said she gained insight into her own multiplicity while stoned on hallucinogenic mushrooms. Afterwards, she wove that multiplicity into her work, blending two English dialects and six Spanish into her writing. She also advocated for people to speak in their own voice, emphasising the connection between language and identity.

“While I advocate putting Chicana, tejana, working-class, dyke-feminist poet, writer theorist in front of my name, I do so for reasons different than those of the dominant culture… so that the Chicana and lesbian and all the other persons in me don’t get erased, omitted, or killed.”

Multi-sexuality

Gloria Anzaldúa enjoyed relationships with both men and women, but primarily identified as a lesbian although perceiving the descriptor as inadequate. Indeed, like most things, her sexuality wasn’t something she could just tick off on a list. She saw herself as multi-sexual.

“I am a wind-swayed bridge, a crossroads inhabited by whirlwinds. Gloria, the facilitator, Gloria, the mediator, straddling the walls between abysses.

“‘Your allegiance is to La Raza, the Chicano movement’, say the members of my race, ‘your allegiance is to the Third World’, say my Black and Asian friends, ‘your allegiance is to your gender, to women’, say the feminists.

“Then there’s my allegiance to the Gay movement, to the socialist revolution, to the New Age, to magic and the occult. And there’s my affinity to literature, to the world of the artist.

“What am I?

“A third-world lesbian feminist with Marxist and mystic leanings.

“They would chop me up into little fragments and tag each piece with a label.”

Gloria Anzaldúa died in 2004.

Other women writers:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.