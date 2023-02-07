Japanese Pioneer of Lesbian Literature, Nobuko Yoshiya

Nobuko Yoshiya, one of Japan’s most successful modern writers, lived openly with her female lover for over 50 years. She pioneered lesbian storytelling in Japanese literature.

As a child, Nobuko Yoshiya contributed stories to the Girl’s World magazine. At the age of 19, she moved to Tokyo, became a member of a feminist group, cropped her hair and adopted a more masculine appearance.

The author also embarked on a series of stories about romantic relationships between girls called Flower Tales. Illustrated with images of girls with large doll-like eyes now characteristic of manga, Flower Tales focused on intense relationships between adolescent girls and allowed young women to imagine a life independent of men.

But, as the author warned in Yellow Rose, defying the strictures of traditional Japanese society would present challenges.

“So it is that the sadness of those who love their own sex and therefore cannot live their lives in the form of a conventional marriage is redoubled by the chagrin of parents – for whom marriage represents the sole pinnacle of womanly achievement – and the opprobrium and scorn of everyone else.”

Two Virgins in the Attic

In 1919, Nobuko Yoshiya published the semi-autobiographical Two Virgins in the Attic, depicting a romance between two teenage girls who live together after completing their education. Unusually for the era, the author gifted her characters a happy ending with no devastating last-minute punishment visited on them for their transgressive sexuality.

However, although famed for her depictions of lesbian relationships, Nobuko’s later works were notably less explicit, probably a response to commercial reality. Platonic sisterly relationships were more socially acceptable.

The author found her own happiness in 1923 when she met maths teacher Monma Chiyo. Monma became her lifelong partner, something the pair made no attempt to conceal.

Officially, Monma Chiyo was Nobuko’s secretary. But the writer always acknowledged that her work resulted from a close collaboration with Monma.

She adopted her lover in 1953 despite an age difference of only 4 years. Under Japanese law, two women could not otherwise share property or make medical decisions for each other. So, the lesbian lovers of many years became, at least officially, mother and daughter.

Nobuko Yoshiya remains famed as the pioneer of Japanese lesbian literature. Modern-day yuri manga with its focus on lusty lesbian romance derives much from her work.

She died at the age of 77 with Monma holding her hand as she passed. Monma said the author never let go of the dreams of childhood.

“Even in her old age, Ms Yoshiya remained in pursuit of the sweet fragrance of her girlhood dreams. Perhaps that is why I was attracted to her.”

