History

Looking back to Gay Mardi Gras 1982

Gay Mardi Gras 1982 february 24
Images: Tribune

On February 24 1982 the Tribune reported on Mardi Gras 1982 preparations. The paper forecast that February 27 would see “the largest public demonstration of lesbians, gay men and their supporters ever seen in Australia.”

That proved accurate. A later article reported 10,000 attendees.

“Among the 24 floats were those from Lesbian Line, gay church groups and the Gay Rights Lobby. Most floats were provided by gay businesses, bars and social clubs.

“The Mardi Gras was political in the broadest sense — ‘an affirmation of the validity of our lives and our right to live the way we choose without having to apologise to anyone for what we are’, the organising committee said in a broadsheet distributed during the parade.”

Also, in the Tribune on February 24, a letter from the Sydney Intervention Bookshop Collective endorsing previous protests against the Gay Mardi Gras 1982 poster. A letter the previous week pointed out the alarming lack of representation of the poster.

“The Mardi Gras is traditionally attended by male homosexuals and lesbians, but this year’s Mardi Gras poster does not try to depict women’s involvement. Five of the six figures in the poster ‘look like’ young men; the sixth, with make-up, appears to be a transvestite.”

The Sydney Gay Communist Collective responded angrily to criticism of the poster.

“We suggest that the author was sexist in claiming that the woman on the poster ‘looked like a transvestite’. It is sexist to assume that any woman who ‘looks masculine’ must be a transvestite.”

Living History Walk

Drama notwithstanding, the parade went ahead with the participation of an estimated 1000 lesbians.

Many attributed the increased numbers to opposition to the NSW Crimes (Homosexual Behaviour) Amendment Bill proposed by Barrie Unsworth. The bill would liberalise laws against homosexuality but not repeal them.

Robert French from the Homosexual Law Reform Coalition spoke against the bill before the march, one of a handful of speakers to ever address the parade. He explained that the Unsworth Bill would indeed worsen, not improve, the situation in NSW for gays.

“This bill poses under the guise of genuine law reform for homosexuals but is a sham. As a result of it, there are probably people here tonight who will not be with us at Mardi Gras 83.

“They will be in gaol.”

Wonderfully, on February 27 2022, the 40th anniversary of the 1982 parade, Robert French led a Mardi Gras Living History Walk with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence .

The QNews Guide to 2024 Mardi Gras in Sydney:

The Free Events.

All Ages Events.

The Parties.

The Parade.

Best of the Rest.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

1 Comment

  1. Phillip Carswell
    27 February 2022
    Reply

    Ironically some didn’t get to the 1983 Parade – they were dead or dying from a plague that attacked a whole generation.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

jizz semen toothpaste
Look Ma, No Cavities: 1970s Jizz toothpaste
Kamp Kult secret history same-sex marriage 1930s
Sydney’s Kamp Kult – depression era fabulousness
cooyar tragedy
Vintage Gay Panic Defence – The Cooyar Tragedy
State Library of NSW operates Pride Line to collect oral histories of the queer community
State Library of NSW wants to hear your story on the ‘Pride Line’
club trix post mardi gras
Watch: 1998: Club Trix, Cairns. Post Mardi Gras Week
greatest homophobes all time
The 11 greatest homophobes of all time