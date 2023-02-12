Rediscovering a Queer Icon: Simeon Solomon

Simeon Solomon achieved fame as an artist at a young age. But being assertively queer in Victorian England was never going to work out well.

Born into a prominent Jewish family with a strong interest in art, Simeon Solomon began training as an artist as a 10-year-old. He originally took inspiration from biblical and Shakespearian themes. However, even as a youngster, his paintings provoked mixed reactions. Critics either loved his work, hated it, or just didn’t know what to think.

The horns of a dilemma

In 1858, the Sheffield and Rotherham Independent attempted a review of the teenager’s pen and ink drawings.

“We really do not know what to say…

“Full of thought and poetic imagination… drawings calculated to leave the impartial and honest critic on the horns of a dilemma.”

The horns of a dilemma? Sounds uncomfortable.

But, a little controversy aided many an artistic career and, at just 18, Simeon found himself invited to exhibit at the Royal Academy.

After leaving his brother’s studio in 1862, Simeon’s art became more overtly erotic. His subjects became increasingly androgynous and he depicted scenes of gay, lesbian and bisexual love-cum-lust.

Sappho, the iconic Lesbian — and lesbian — poet

In one of his first same-sex-themed drawings, Simeon depicted the iconic Lesbian (from the island of Lesbos) and lesbian (lover of other women) poet Sappho, locked in a romantic embrace with, of course, another woman. To emphasise his message, the artist placed two doves above the lovers. An artistic code. Nothing quite said love in a painting like a pair of inseparable cooing doves.

In a later sketch, The Bride, the Bridegroom, and Sad Love (below), he captured the melancholic reality of many of his contemporaries. A groom embraces his somewhat despondent bride with one arm while reaching back with the other to either hold hands with — or feel up — an excluded and obviously dejected male friend.

Despite utilising his art to convey his own exploration of sexuality in an era that criminalised sexual adventurism, Simeon Solomon enjoyed success. By clothing his art in the classicist stylings of the Greeks and Romans, he hid his message in plain sight.

The abominable crime of buggery

But he did something else in plain sight also. At 7.10 pm on February 11 1873, a policeman arrested 32-year-old Simeon and 60-year-old stableman George Roberts in an underground urinal around the corner from Marylebone Lane Police Station. Constable William Mitchell claimed the pair “did unlawfully attempt feloniously to commit the abominable crime of buggery.”

The constable allegedly discovered the men together in a single cubicle.

“Both had their trousers down. They were standing up. Solomon has his coat and shirt turned up over his back. Roberts had hold of him by the front with his person (penis) exposed.”

The men both denied the charge and a police surgeon’s examination of their genitals and rectums found no evidence of anal sex. But the jury judged them guilty regardless. The poor stableman found himself serving 18 months in a house of detention; However, Simeon’s cousin paid a bond of £200 to secure his release.

Strangely, the newspapers made no mention of the artist’s arrest or conviction. Of course, Simeon Solomon counted men of influence among his family, friends and patrons.

Word spread among the art community, however. A few months after the trial, the London correspondent of the Manchester Guardian alluded ambiguously to some unfortunate circumstance.

“Illness of a serious and most distressing kind has overtaken poor Simeon Solomon some of whose works must have attracted the attention and admiration of many amongst your readers. I fear we must treat the artistic career of this promising artist as a closed book.”

The following year, a French constable caught Simeon Solomon with a 17-year-old male sex worker in a Parisian pissoir. He spent three months in a French prison but the conviction remained a secret during his lifetime.

Alcoholism

The Guardian‘s reference to illness probably alluded to alcoholism. Simeon began drinking heavily after an 1870 trip to Italy with his then-boyfriend. Friends speculated that during their trip, the pair experienced legal difficulties relating to their sexuality.

There were almost standard responses to accusations of homosexuality in Victorian times. Some men fled to Italy’s more enlightened shores and continued their careers safely distant from English law. Others chose denial, distancing themselves from other gay men, and proving their heterosexuality via a sudden marriage.

Not Simeon Solomon. He didn’t abscond, marry, distance himself from gay friends or even restrict himself to more ‘suitable’ depictions in his artwork.

However, he no longer benefitted from invitations to exhibit at the Royal Academy. He also received less generous commissions than previously.

The artist endured challenges over the following decades: alcoholism, poverty and bouts of homelessness.

However, relatives, some former patrons, and new admirers of his work (including some notable gay men) stood by him.

And he kept working. Simeon produced an astonishing body of work in those three decades despite his diminished circumstances.

Biographies produced following his death depicted the artist as a tragic figure: a destitute and bitter desperado brought low by sexual depravity.

But people who actually met Simeon Solomon during those last decades tell a different story. They tell of a witty and intelligent man still immersed in his art and with no bitterness toward the people who fled from his side after his social disgrace.

Learn more about this unapologetically queer artist and view his work at the Simeon Solomon Research Archive.

