On this day: Ai of Han – The Passion of the Cut Sleeve

Emperor Ai of Han died from illness aged just 26 on August 15, 1 BCE. The young emperor achieved little of note during his six-year reign. However, he did bequeath us the lovely phrase, ‘the passion of the cut sleeve’.

Homosexuality and same-sex intimacy went by many names over the years — most of them dreadful. Tribadism as a vulgar term for lesbianism lasted about three centuries. But Sapphic was longer-lasting — and nicer — originating as it did with Sappho, the lyric poet from the beautiful island of Lesbos.

Sodomy and Buggery, although descriptive of anal sex in general, became associated mainly with homosexuality because of the many same-sex anal couplings that prompted criminal charges.

English courts once prosecuted men for ‘the detestable, horrid, and abominable crime (among Christians not to be named) called buggery’.

I can never quite get why they ordered Christians not to name the crime, but then immediately named it!

But then, holier-than-thou Bible-thumpers never did make much sense.

Maybe they worried that like ‘Beetlejuice’ if voiced three times, it might happen.

Buggery, buggery, buggery. 👅🍑

Nope, nothing. 😟

Buggery?

Crickets…

Well, perhaps some other time. 🤞

The love that dare not speak its name

Of course, Oscar Wilde later helped Lord Alfred Douglas to reword the loathsome legalese.

‘The love that dare not speak its name’ sounds much nicer.

But the Chinese were way ahead of Europeans.

During the Zhou dynasty (1046–771 BCE), Duke Ling of Wey enjoyed the affections of a particularly handsome young male courtier named Mizi Xia.

And Mizi Xia was not only easy on the eye, but also a selfless and devoted lover.

Once, he bit into a peach and discovered it to be especially delicious. Rather than greedily devour the tasty morsel himself, he offered the rest of the peach to the Duke. The gesture touched Duke Ling and became the stuff of legend.

For centuries afterwards, Chinese literati referred to same-sex relationships as the love of the bitten peach. Mizi Xia’s name became a byword for a desirable young same-sex lover.

Sadly, it didn’t end well. Mizi Xia grew older and his looks faded. Duke Ling tired of him, a common enough fate for great beauties, regardless of gender.

But worse, the fickle duke tarnished the emblematic tale of the bitten peach. He now described an act he once celebrated for its generosity as an insult, claiming Mizi Xia tried to feed him leftovers. Bastard!

The Passion of the Cut Sleeve

A few centuries later, young Ai of Han became the latest of a long line of married emperors with male companions listed in their official histories.

Ai fell head over heels for a young official named Dong Xian. He lavished gifts and titles on his lover. Within a couple of years, Dong was supreme commander of the armed forces and Ai’s heir, officially designated to succeed the sickly emperor on the throne.

One afternoon, as the pair napped, a servant arrived with a message and woke the emperor. But Ai could not rise from the bed. Dong was lying on one of his long, flowing sleeves. The tender-hearted emperor refused to disturb his sleeping lover. So he sent for scissors and cut off the sleeve.

You want to know what love is? Cutting off your sleeve. That’s the greatest love of all.

Historians thereafter described the pair’s relationship as ‘the passion of the cut sleeve’.

Again, the story does not end well. Although, this time, the pair remained devoted unto the death. But Ai of Han died young, and his relatives then prevented Dong’s accession and forced him to suicide.

About five centuries later, the poet Liu Zun chose to forget the unhappy endings and instead celebrate the two greatest same-sex love stories of ancient China.

“Favors of the cut sleeve are generous,

Love of the half-eaten peach never dies.”

