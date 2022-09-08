On this day: 9/11 hero Mark Bingham

On September 11, 2001, two hijacked planes speared into the World Trade Centre and another into the Pentagon. A fourth plane never made its intended target thanks to the efforts of passengers including gay businessman and rugby player Mark Bingham.

Mark Bingham played rugby for both his high school and his university. He came out to friends and family as gay after graduating from the University of California.

In 2000, Mark joined a newly formed gay-inclusive rugby union team. When the Northern California Rugby Football Union accepted the team as a member, Mark Bingham sent his fellow members an email.

“We have the chance to be role models for other gay folks who wanted to play sports but never felt good enough or strong enough. More importantly, we have the chance to show the other teams in the league that we are as good as they are. Good rugby players, good partyers, good sports, good men.”

In September 2001, Mark Bingham visited New York where he’d recently opened a branch office of his San Francisco PR firm. On the morning of 9/11, he almost missed his return flight to California, the last passenger to board the plane.

Flight 93

Four minutes after Flight 93 lifted off, a plane ploughed into the World Trade Centre, followed fifteen minutes later by another. Soon after, the pilots on Flight 93 received an alert: “Beware of cockpit intrusion.”

Within minutes, aircraft controllers in Cleveland heard screams from the cockpit of Flight 93, and then an announcement to the plane’s passengers, “Keep remaining sitting. We have a bomb on board.”

The hijackers herded the passengers to the back of the plane. Some, including Mark Bingham, made phone calls to their loved ones. Mark called his mother.

“Hi, Mom, this is Mark Bingham. I just wanted to say that I love you. I am on a flight from Newark to San Francisco. There are three guys on board who’ve taken over the plane, and they say they have a bomb.”

Other passengers, speaking to loved ones and the FBI by phone, said that four of the taller, stronger passengers including Mark Bingham had determined to retake the plane.

A voice data recorder recovered from the plane later revealed that the passengers and flight attendants attempted to break down the cockpit door. One passenger called out “Let’s get them!” and another “In the cockpit. If we don’t, we’ll die.”

Amid the attack on the cockpit, the plane smashed into a paddock at 930 km/h, killing everyone onboard.

The plane was 20 minutes short of its assumed target, either the White House or the US Capitol Building.

Mark Bingham’s name is inscribed on the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania.

The Bingham Cup, a biennial international rugby union competition predominantly for gay and bisexual men, perpetuates his memory.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.