OMFG! The Federalist going after Dolly!

Trump-lovin’, American news website The Federalist has attacked Dolly Parton for her acceptance of LGBTQIA+ people.

“Parton’s version of love, which includes condoning immoral s*xual behavior (“be who you are,” she’s said), is unaligned with God’s vision for humanity.”

The website attacks Dolly for preaching a ‘false gospel’ of love and acceptance.

However, it might be that the Trumpists will finally discover which is the bridge too far. Dolly has been much loved for decades, and it’s difficult to see anyone dislodging her from the hearts of her fans.

Twitter was quickly awash with defenders of country music’s living saint

“They came for Dolly. We ride at dawn.”

To counter the Federalist article, posters flooded social media with lists of Dolly’s good deeds.

“Dolly Parton gave $500 to every student in her hometown who finished high school, she’s built hospitals and bald eagle preserves, she helped fund the Covid vaccine, and since 1995 her Imagination Library has gifted nearly 300 million books to children. She is a gem.”

So, what will happen? Every time we think Donny and his mob have gone too far, they survive to outrage another day.

But Dolly Parton? Please, God.

More of the Backwoods Barbie? Okay!

