Omar Apollo bares his soul in music video about coming out

US singer-songwriter heartthrob Omar Apollo has dropped the music video for new ballad Ice Slippin, inspired by the moment he came out as gay to his family.

Ice Slippin is the lead single from Omar’s upcoming EP Live For Me, out soon.

The lyrics of the heartfelt ballad reference heartbreak and rejection, and the beautiful music video features sentimental clips of Omar’s family home movies.

Those scenes of him as a child are juxtaposed with him as an adult, nude and alone and surrounded by ice.

The musician himself explained Ice Slippin “is about reliving the thoughts I had passing through my mind the winter I came out to my family.”

“Receiving cold judgment as opposed to the acceptance I felt I deserved,” he recalled.

“This song is a reflection and reaction of all the emotions I had to face before and after I decided to leave the icy streets of Indiana.”

Omar Apollo’s new EP is out on October 6, and he’s said the new release will contain songs he holds “very close.”

The singer-songwriter’s career exploded in 2022 after he released his debut retro-soul and R&B album Ivory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by omar apollo (@omar.apollo)

Omar Apollo came out as gay in hilarious tweets

Last November, Omar came out as gay in a hilarious way when someone queried in a now-deleted tweet if he was a “straight man doing queerbaiting”.

Apollo simply replied, “No i b sucking d__k fr” followed by “from the back” with the 100 emoji.

from the back 💯 — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) November 29, 2022

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.