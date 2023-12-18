Olly Alexander is representing UK at Eurovision 2024

Olly Alexander will represent the United Kingdom at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden, the pop star has revealed.

The gay performer dropped the announcement on television during the finale of the UK’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Olly said, “I love Eurovision so much, it’s a dream come true. I’m just so, so excited.”

Swedish singer Loreen won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK city of Liverpool, which hosted on behalf of Ukraine.

The song Olly will perform in Malmo next May has yet to be announced, but the singer told the BBC it won’t be a ballad.

He’ll be up against a yet-to-be-announced Australian act when we return to the contest in 2024.

this was very difficult to keep quiet omg !! so excited to announce that I’m the uk's @Eurovision entry for 2024 💕 !!! i’ve wanted to do this for a long long time and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zvfcjfPeNk — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) December 16, 2023

Olly Alexander fronted the band Years and Years for a decade until they split in 2021 and he went solo.

You may also know him from the brilliant Russell T Davies drama It’s a Sin. Olly played Ritchie Tozer, a gay teen living in London during the AIDS crisis.

The UK first joined the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957, and has since competed sixty-five times and has won five editions.

The UK’s last winning act was Katrina and the Waves back in 1997.

This is the Olly Alexander vibe I really want for the UK at Eurovision. Dramatic. Commanding. Enchanting. Sexy. Chic. GAY TO THE HIGHEST LEVEL PLEASE! 🏳️‍🌈pic.twitter.com/KcpoL8Lntn — MrAdamR (@MrAdamR) December 16, 2023

i crave for a song like this one from olly alexander at eurovision istg🥹 pic.twitter.com/zciEmbeLvE — florin⸆⸉ (@esc_florin) December 16, 2023

