Celebrities

Vale: Olivia Newton-John remembered as beloved gay icon

olivia newton-john physical
Image: YouTube

Singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Newton-John’s death at age 73 has sparked a flood of tributes from gay fans.

Newton-John died at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends, husband John Easterling announced.

A social media post honoured Olivia as “a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer”.

The Australian icon’s death sparked tributes from all over the world, including from Olivia’s generations of LGBTIQ+ fans.

It was Olivia’s role in Grease that made her a global star. But queer audiences also adored Olivia for Xanadu, the 1980 flop-turned-cult classic roller-disco musical.

And across her music career, Olivia Newton-John sold over 100 million albums and won multiple Grammys for some of her 15 top 10 singles.

In 1981, the performer also sparked many a gay awakening with her hit Physical.

The iconic music video featured men pairing up and holding hands in a gym. At the time, MTV cut out those scenes on TV, and some radio stations also banned the song.

“It’s not so radical now, but it was then,” Olivia told The Advocate in 2011.

Olivia ultimately won the Grammy for Best Video, and the song itself sat atop US charts for 10 weeks.

Olivia Newton-John was an LGBTIQ+ ally

In Australia, local advocates say Olivia Newton-John was a high-profile celebrity supporter of marriage equality, publicly declaring in January 2012, “Love is love”.

“I believe that no-one has the right to judge and deny couples who love each other the ability to make a marriage commitment,” she said.

The year before, Olivia performed at New York City’s Pride celebration after the state’s marriage equality bill was signed into law that year.

“I sang at gay pride in New York the night after that was announced, so it was an incredible night to experience,” she told the Advocate.

“The air was electric, and there was so much excitement in the air from the couples. I think love is love. You find it when you can.

“It’s wonderful that it can be recognised. People who have had long relationships and care about each and take care of each other should have the right to be married.”

Tributes flood social media after Olivia’s death

Olivia Newton-John’s family have asked for donations to be made to her cancer organisation, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in lieu of flowers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Newton-John (@therealonj)

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Posts

of an age movie miff gay queer
eurovision song contest 2022 ukraine winners
joel kim booster grindr
michael waugh gay country singer
jack vidgen instagram photo
kate bush running up that hill pub choir brisbane choir cover stranger things queensland