Vale: Olivia Newton-John remembered as beloved gay icon

Singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Newton-John’s death at age 73 has sparked a flood of tributes from gay fans.

Newton-John died at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends, husband John Easterling announced.

A social media post honoured Olivia as “a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer”.

The Australian icon’s death sparked tributes from all over the world, including from Olivia’s generations of LGBTIQ+ fans.

It was Olivia’s role in Grease that made her a global star. But queer audiences also adored Olivia for Xanadu, the 1980 flop-turned-cult classic roller-disco musical.

Many, many, many times. RIP Olivia Newton-John. https://t.co/dvR0IlbO3R — Royal Vauxhall Tavern (@thervt) August 8, 2022

And across her music career, Olivia Newton-John sold over 100 million albums and won multiple Grammys for some of her 15 top 10 singles.

In 1981, the performer also sparked many a gay awakening with her hit Physical.

The iconic music video featured men pairing up and holding hands in a gym. At the time, MTV cut out those scenes on TV, and some radio stations also banned the song.

“It’s not so radical now, but it was then,” Olivia told The Advocate in 2011.

Olivia ultimately won the Grammy for Best Video, and the song itself sat atop US charts for 10 weeks.

Olivia Newton John always said gay rights back then: pic.twitter.com/NXCcOTVgmM — Bobbypop (@Bobbypop) August 8, 2022

Olivia Newton-John was an LGBTIQ+ ally

In Australia, local advocates say Olivia Newton-John was a high-profile celebrity supporter of marriage equality, publicly declaring in January 2012, “Love is love”.

“I believe that no-one has the right to judge and deny couples who love each other the ability to make a marriage commitment,” she said.

The year before, Olivia performed at New York City’s Pride celebration after the state’s marriage equality bill was signed into law that year.

“I sang at gay pride in New York the night after that was announced, so it was an incredible night to experience,” she told the Advocate.

“The air was electric, and there was so much excitement in the air from the couples. I think love is love. You find it when you can.

“It’s wonderful that it can be recognised. People who have had long relationships and care about each and take care of each other should have the right to be married.”

Tributes flood social media after Olivia’s death

Olivia Newton-John’s family have asked for donations to be made to her cancer organisation, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in lieu of flowers.

Oh dear, sweet, magical, eternal Olivia. You gave so much to this world and to this little boy who saw acceptance in your twinkling eyes and glittering world. You made us all feel held by the sweetness of your voice and the capacity of your heart. I hope you are in Xanadu. pic.twitter.com/rCevXOR8rP — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) August 8, 2022

Olivia Newton-John was one of the first Australian celebrities to back #marriageequality, and at a time when others found it too “political”. So sad to lose such an Australian icon and champion of the LGBTIQA+ communities. Vale ONJ. https://t.co/O60T33AbWd — Alex Greenwich MP (@AlexGreenwich) August 8, 2022

Vale Olivia Newton-John

What a sad sad day.

Thank you for all you gave us

Your beautiful soul will be so missed

My deepest condolences to John, Chloe, Gregg and Rod Rest In Peace darling Olivia I Honestly Love You

❤️🙏 — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) August 8, 2022

Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John. And, I always will. (Just like this picture @nfsaonline) She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER pic.twitter.com/3nE8PVDFLy — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) August 8, 2022

