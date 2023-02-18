Olivia Newton-John – Jolene ft. Dolly Parton

Entertainment

The last song Olivia Newton-John ever recorded has been released online. The video shows Olivia covering ‘Jolene’ in a duet with the song’s original singer/songwriter, Dolly Parton.

Olivia Newton-John died at her southern Californian ranch last August. The Victorian government will host a state funeral for the much-loved singer on Sunday, February 26.

  • Born in England.
  • Grew up in Australia.
  • Originally best known in the US as a country singer.
  • Elevated to superstardom for her role as Sandy in the movie musical Grease. 
  • 28 years old when she portrayed Sandy as a teenage high school senior.

Olivia Newton-John recorded the duet of Jolene with Dolly Parton during a studio recording session before her death. She originally covered the song in 1976, three years after Dolly Parton released it as the title track of an album of the same name.

She said in the video, “I am excited, I have always wanted to sing with Dolly.”

Dolly responded that she was also excited.

“I am so excited to be working with Olivia Newton-John, one of my favourites of all time.

“We’ve always stayed close through the years and I’m so proud to be a part of this duet project.”

Also: Vale: Olivia Newton-John remembered as beloved gay icon.

Gonna Be You: Dolly, Cyndi, Belinda, Gloria and Debbie.

Dolly Parton records uplifting new dance single but she’s a terrible bus driver.

