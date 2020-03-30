Oh honey! Trixie Mattel’s doco ‘Moving Parts’ is on Netflix

Drag superstar Trixie Mattel’s documentary Moving Parts has dropped on Netflix, in more good news for your self-isolation binge viewing.

Trixie Mattel appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7, before then winning Drag Race All Stars 3 in 2018.

The performer, whose real name Brian Firkus, is also adored for her and drag BFF Katya’s hilarious improv web series UNHhhh.

Moving Parts charts the highs and lows of 12 months of Trixie’s drag career, including juggling the All Stars win and her own personal projects.

The doco also shows the behind the scenes fallout between Trixie and Katya during their short-lived TV series The Trixie & Katya Show.

Katya quit the show mid-season to take a hiatus from her drag career following a substance abuse relapse.

“You know how celebrities put out documentaries that are basically a commercial, and only show the best parts of their lives? This is much more real than that,” Trixie told EW.

“It’s something everybody can relate to: two friends going through a patch that there’s no handbook to.

“There’s a day [in here] that was probably one of the worst days of our lives. And, surprise, it’s recorded.

“We were both very uncomfortable watching it, but that’s exactly how it was and how it felt.”

Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts is streaming in Australia on Netflix now.

