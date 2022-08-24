Of Men and Gods: Stephen Madsen in Holding Achilles

Stephen Madsen spoke to QNews about love, war and stretching into his role as Achilles in the upcoming epic production of Holding Achilles at QPAC as part of Brisbane Festival.

Step back in time

In ancient Greece, it was no crime to take a man as a lover. Poets enthralled audiences with magical stories of their bravery and the honour it brought them. Part distraction from the ever-present cloak of war, and part epic embellishment, these spoken-word poems took their listeners back to a time when the Gods regularly intervened in human affairs. Divine prophecy or intervention could seal a man’s fate. The highest measure of worth? Loyalty to your fellow man—including dying to protect both your honour and his.

But this was the world of Homer’s Iliad. Today, we obsess with identities and notions of romantic love. The Gods long since disappeared. The pedigree of the Achilles story stretches back to around 800 BCE. You could argue the constant retellings resulted in the most contested story in western history. Yet, at its heart remains two lovers: Achilles and Patroclus. The nature of their relationship has challenged every generation since.

Queering The Iliad

Actor Stephen Madsen took on the challenge of bringing Achilles and his world to life in this latest retelling.

“Our language and our conception of a gay relationship feel like a very contemporary thing. The way it’s treated in this text feels very contemporary to me, even though it has a lot of precedent in classical Greek antiquity.

“The characters are quite tortured and traumatised by war, but being gay isn’t part of that for them. The other characters just take the relationship as a relationship between two humans.

“Also, there are carvings and artwork of Achilles and Patroclus together that depict them in a very classical form. They have a heightened physicality about them. I think it helps for us to bring that heightened physicality into this version to help tell the story of two men loving each other in a very tender and very physical way.

“Before we started rehearsals I was reading about comparisons between men in The Iliad and those in the Vietnam war. They formed these incredibly close—maybe not ‘relationships’—between themselves because they were thrust together in an intimate way by a traumatic experience. I think a lot of that comes through in this piece. That helps it to feel very contemporary and very of our world.”

A multi-dimensional performance

Holding Achilles is a unique collaboration. Dead Puppet Society built the creatures, and their Creative Director David Morton wrote the script and directed the show. Complementing them is Legs On The Wall, led by Artistic Director Joshua Thomson, in charge of the physical world with aerial work and choreography. Stephen Madsen is keenly aware of the challenges this brings.

“I’m used to picking up choreography while planted on the floor. However, trying to do fight choreography in this production I’m not only thinking about what’s on my left and right, what’s in front and what’s behind but also what’s above and what’s below. Am I upside down? Every part of your body moves in a different way; it definitely enhanced my understanding of gravity!”

So, is he talking acting, choreography, or gymnastics?

“I think it’s a combination of all of those things. I’m primarily an actor, that’s my background, considering what’s in the script — what story we are telling. But then I feel like a gymnast, going beyond dance, beyond fight choreography. I have to figure out how to wield a giant four-metre spear. How to fling myself over it and backflip behind it. All that sort of stuff. I feel like I’m in training for some sort of Olympic gymnastics team.

“It feels very unique doing it. Kind of like being dumped by a big wave. Trying to have a sense of where’s up, where’s down, what am I holding? It’s a lot of fun trying to figure that out!

“We have intimate scenes that happen on harnesses and we have intimate scenes that happen in those moments where you’re unclipped and all of a sudden you’re grounded and you’re in a very small space.

Stephen Madsen: the physical side allows you a bigger palette

“I think the physical side allows you a bigger palette with which to paint the story.

“It’s not all bombastic, crazy choreography. There are definitely still quiet moments of just human bodies in space together. We’ve been working very hard to make sure that the bleed between those moments feels very fluid and natural so that the audience can smoothly come on that ride with us.”

Characters fly and fall all around, both in love and in death. Meanwhile, Montaigne seduces the audience with a live soundtrack. She composed the haunting new score with Tony Buchen and Chris Bear of Brooklyn-based indie rock group Grizzly Bear.

“The show has music playing almost the entire time. There’s a huge score with brilliant Montaigne vocals happening throughout it. The flying works like the music. When the story gets heightened, it lifts off.

“And, even though we’re ‘flying’ as actors, a lot of those scenes actually happen in water: people reacting in the water, two lovers swimming together. It’d be impossible to see that on stage without this incredible visual language that’s been developed using harnesses.

“Yet, it’s not all just magic that’s meant to take you away from reality; it’s magic that augments reality.”

Relationships of trust

That magic has seeped into both the production and the company. For Madsen, the challenges of performing intimacy in the middle of a pandemic have only added an extra dimension.

“We’re all wanting to hug and hang off each other. We’re very close and use each other’s bodies in scenes and you can just feel that there is a strong willingness to do that. I don’t mean to say it’s like a war experience. But there is that sense of when you do something really hard together people bond very quickly. There’s something very beautiful about having that trust amongst us and that physical closeness.

“Also, there isn’t a cultural need to push each other away. I think on top of Achilles and Patroclus, there are other characters in the show whose gender identity is non-typical and that also has a lot of precedents in Greek mythology: characters who change gender or characters who were of indiscriminate gender. I think there is a lot more room for that when people are comfortable with themselves.

“The story’s not just about what’s between Achilles and Patroclus but, for example, between Achilles and Ajax, or between Achilles and his father. You know, the way that they are physical makes me quite emotional sometimes in rehearsals because I just would never be physical with my parents.

‘We ignore closeness, and it’s moving to strip away that kind of cultural terror of closeness or nudity or a lot of those sorts of things. You feel like you know these characters are people who are very physically in touch with themselves and each other and I think audiences will really be pulled into that.

“You might see the poster image and come in expecting something and you will get that, yes, but there is a subversive layer beneath it that I hope people take away from it as well. It’s certainly an interesting conversation that I look forward to having with audience members!

“I think older gay audience members will appreciate the portrayal of this gay relationship. To those of us who didn’t necessarily grow up with a ton of gay representation, it feels utopic. Equality isn’t a burden for them and it can just be a story of two people who don’t have to stand for anything.

“This isn’t the only depiction of a gay relationship that the audience will see this year, so we don’t carry the weight of that responsibility. It’s just specific humans having…a relationship.”

Holding Achilles

29 August to 10 September 2022 Playhouse

Queensland Performing Arts Centre

