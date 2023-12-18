Screen

Of An Age director’s new film is about queer found family

Goran Stolevski's new film Housekeeping for Beginners
Image: Focus Features

Macedonian-Australian filmmaker Goran Stolevski has followed up his beautiful gay romance Of An Age with a rowdy queer found family drama Housekeeping For Beginners.

Like Of An Age, the gay writer-director’s new movie is getting serious acclaim and scored US distribution through Focus Features.

A brand new trailer for the North Macedonian-set Housekeeping for Beginners introduces lesbian woman Dita, who never planned to be a mother.

Living in Skopje, North Macedonia’s capital, Dita finds herself as the matriarch of a very crowded and chaotic house full of queer folk.

Dita’s girlfriend gets a tragic cancer diagnosis. She forces Dita to promise to take custody of her two daughters after she dies.

Young Mia is a bundle of energy. Vanesa is a rebellious teenager who’s desperate to branch out on her own.

Gay man Toni also lives under Dita’s roof with his younger lover Ali, who moves in after a one-night stand.

Dita must convince a very reluctant Toni to help her fight the homophobic legal system threatening to tear their entire found family apart.

Goran Stolevski’s Housekeeping for Beginners did the rounds of Australian festivals after its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. In Venice, the film secured the prestigious Queer Lion Award.

Shortly after that, the queer flick was selected as North Macedonia’s international Oscar submission.

Focus Features has given Housekeeping for Beginners a US theatrical release date of January 26. Fingers crossed for an Australian release hopefully soon after that.

Goran Stolevski's new film Housekeeping for Beginners
Image: Viktor Irvin Ivanov/Focus Features

Read more:

Australian gay romance Of An Age comes to streaming

Wild Jacob Elordi thriller Saltburn is on streaming this week

