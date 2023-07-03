Odds & Sods: First Brisbane Pride 1990

Brisbane Pride 1990 marked the first major local celebration of Pride for a community at last free of the threat of homophobic hillbilly dictator Joh Bjelke-Petersen. Pioneering local activists like Toye de Wilde ensured the community both took time out to enjoy itself and worked towards a better future.

Odds & Sods: snippets of queercentric news coverage from Australian media in years gone by.

The Sydney Tribune reported on the Brisbane Pride 1990 rally and afternoon fair held at Musgrave Park on Saturday, June 30. (Brisbane Pride Fair Day returned to Musgrave Park in 2022 following over a decade away.)

“Over 500 Brisbane lesbians, gay men and their supporters turned out last Saturday for a historic rally capping off Pride Week, Brisbane’s first lesbian and gay festival.

“The rally took place as the Criminal Justice Committee considers the question of homosexual law reform.”

Joh Bjelke-Petersen

Speakers like Toye de Wilde, Jeff Cheverton and Fiona Power urged the crowd to invest in queer politics at a crucial moment in Queensland’s history. Following the political demise of Joh Bjelke-Petersen, the state, at last, had the opportunity to move ahead on civil liberties and legislative reforms.

Following the rally, Dykes on Bikes led the march to Musgrave Park for the first-ever Pride Fair.

Organiser Kerry Thatcher told marchers: “We’ll be doing it again next year, only bigger and better.”

And they did… and continue to do.

Brisbane Pride

