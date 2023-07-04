Odds & Sods: Dame Joan Hammond, coming out at 80

At a social function on her 80th birthday, Aussie opera star Dame Joan Hammond showed coming out at 80 is no problem when she unexpectedly introduced her partner of 55 years, Lolita Marriott.

Odds & Sods: snippets of queercentric news coverage from Australian media in years gone by.

Coming out at 80

Lesbians on the Loose reported that Dame Joan addressed a charity brunch at the Victorian Arts Centre on the occasion of her 80th birthday.

“Dame Joan said she wanted to speak of something she had never spoken of in public.

“She said how important friends were.

“How rare it was to find even one close friendship that would last a lifetime; that she had been fortunate to have had one friendship of this kind, which had survived through all manner of difficulty.

“She said that Lolita Marriott was shy and would never appear in public. But it was to a great swell of standing acclamation and warmth from the audience that she introduced her friend who said: ‘I am the lucky one’.”

Dame Joan Hammond & Lolita Marriott

After starting out as a champion golfer, New Zealand-born Joan studied to become an opera singer. Lady Gowrie, wife of the then Governor of New South Wales, helped raise funds so she could further her studies in England.

Dame Joan Hammond became a world-famous opera singer but struggled to cope with the demands of her newfound celebrity. Her golfing friend Lolita Marriott offered to travel with her as secretary/manager. Joan agreed and the pair were inseparable companions for over five decades. ❤️

Lolita died in 1993 and Joan in 1996. Her tombstone sums up the great achievements of her life.

Loving Companion of Lolita Marriott.

Singer, Sportswoman, Vocal Teacher.

A Great Australian.

Dame Joan Hammond singing One Fine Day from Madam Butterfly.

Coming out:

