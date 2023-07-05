Odds & Sods: Baron von Cramm

In July 1938, the Border Morning Mail reported that Australian tennis authorities would welcome a tour by the recently jailed Baron von Cramm despite Wimbledon banning the gay German tennis champ.

Odds & Sods: snippets of queercentric news coverage from Australian media in years gone by.

Baron von Cramm

It seems Australian tennis officials acknowledged what Wimbledon would not. Yes, Baron von Cramm was gay. But the real reason for his conviction was his refusal to support Hitler’s Nazi regime.

Germany’s most successful tennis player, predicted to win Wimbledon in 1938, refused to wear the Swastika or join the Nazi Party. The blond Adonis abhorred Hitler’s master race bullshit.

He publicly protested the expulsion of his Jewish doubles partner from the German Davis Cup team. And he continued to criticise Hitler overseas, including during exhibition matches in Sydney and Melbourne.

The Fuhrer decided to rid himself of the meddlesome Baron. He sicced his henchmen onto von Cramm, and they soon discovered evidence of homosexuality.

At 21, Baron von Cramm married his 17-year-old Jewish boyfriend in a Berlin nightclub. After five years together, the tennis champion helped Manasse Herbst flee Germany as the persecution of Jews increased. Baron von Cramm then supported Manasse with a regular stipend.

The Nazis only introduced laws against gay sex after Manasse fled, sparing von Cramm a conviction on sexual counts. But assisting Jews to escape the regime and giving financial support were both crimes. Baron von Cramm received a one-year sentence but was released after six months into the custody of the Swedish king and tennis fanatic Gustaf V. (Gustaf V was also gay.)

Wimbledon

However, the All England Lawn Tennis Club then banned von Cramm from that year’s competition. The club’s chairman was a supporter of the British fascists and the Nazi-sympathising owner of the Daily Mail also applied pressure.

Australian tennis officials proved less beholden to bigots.

The secretary of the NSW Lawn Tennis Association declared that if Australia had the option of securing the Baron’s services again, he would be pleased to arrange the tour.

Likewise, the secretary of the NSW Hard Court Association praised Baron von Cramm as a thorough gentleman — happy to do whatever he was asked — and the idol of tennis crowds in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

