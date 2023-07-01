Odds & Sods: 1956, Liberace defamed as gay

In July 1950, Aussie papers predicted that pianist Liberace would enjoy great success as a Hollywood romantic lead. But they played a different tune in 1956 when the Melbourne Argus shared the notorious Daily Mirror Cassandra column defaming the showman as gay.

Odds & Sods: snippets of queercentric news coverage from Australian media in years gone by.

Liberace, the Casanova of the keyboards

The idea of Liberace as a heterosexual 1950s heartthrob seems ridiculous today. As the Daily Telegraph pointed out even then, he was already in his thirties, inclined to pudginess with touches of grey in his elaborate coiffure. The flamboyant pianist was overtly effeminate — schmaltzy, stagy and camp AF — in stark contrast with the rugged he-man sex symbols of his era. To cut to the chase, the Casanova of the keyboards was no Rock Hudson. 😜

But the papers were onto something. Women loved Liberace. At least, the middle-aged and older. They bought tickets to his live shows and movies. And they supported the products he advertised on television. Housewives and grannies made Liberace the world’s highest-paid showman. By 1952, Sydney’s World News could propose the flashy tinkler of the ivories as the first romantic screen hero to seriously rival silent movie love god Rudolph Valentino.

That certainly upset the status quo! Men were supposed to aspire to manliness. But Liberace transgressed gender norms with his makeup, sequins, jewellery and affected mannerisms.

Cassandra at the Daily Mirror

Recent local news shows that not much has changed in the media since the fifties.

As I write this, Australian media platforms are reporting uncritically on a claim by a ‘journalist’ sacked from the Murdochracy for plagiarism that the Queensland Labor government will change the name of Brisbane to Meanjin in time for the 2032 Olympics.

What fcking rabbit hole have we tumbled into that anyone would take that seriously? Forget Christmas in July. Let’s hold mid-year April Fools parties instead.

The media have long appreciated the publicity benefits of controversy however contrived the story or ridiculous the beat-up.

When Liberace visited England in 1956, the Daily Mirror judged the profit from increased sales would easily cover the potential cost of defaming the pianist.

Journalist William Connor attacked Liberace’s gender ambiguity in his Cassandra column. He apparently failed to recognise the irony of his own female pseudonym.

“The pinnacle of Masculine, Feminine and Neuter,” Connor called the visiting showman, “Everything that He, She and It can ever want.”

Oh, how those words echo down through the ages. Bet Cassandra wished he’d lived to have a go at Sam Smith.

Anyway, Liberace lied and said he’d never had sex with a man. All good. Perjury is justified in the face of unjust laws. Liberace collected damages but not of a FOX News/Dominion magnitude, meaning that, as planned, the Daily Mirror profited from its bastardy.

