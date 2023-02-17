An inner-city printing store has refused to print flyers for a Sydney WorldPride sports event on the eve of the mega-festival.

On Friday night, the Sydney Roller Derby is holding their “Pride Fight” event on Friday night to celebrate their many queer players.

But earlier, the Sydney CBD franchise of Kwik Kopy denied to print stacks of flyers on the basis of religious belief.

Store owner Wing Khong wrote a email to organisers after they requesting the print job.

“We are into our 40th year of business, and it’s always been our aim to provide a consistent level of service and reliability. Leo, I am unable to print this job for you,” Mr Khong wrote.

“I am a Christian, and my faith requires me to obey what the Bible teaches. I hope you understand.”

Roller Derby skater Leo Bunch told the Daily Telegraph the email shocked and disappointed him.

“It’s 2023, I just walked through two train stations absolutely smothered in Pride flags, and the content they weren’t happy to print was some logos for the different teams,” he explained.

“It’s common for fans to bring homemade signs, and for WorldPride, we wanted to provide them.

“There’s nothing particularly inflammatory, nothing sexual about them. I’m in shock.”

Kwik Copy CEO gives grovelling apology

In New South Wales, it’s illegal for businesses to refuse goods or services to people over their sexuality or gender.

Kwik Kopy CEO Sonia Swabsky issued an apology after hearing of the incident, offering to print the flyers for free.

“We are genuinely sorry for the recent experience Leo had at one of our centres,” Ms Swabsky said.

“This is by no means reflective of our values and code of conduct, of which every franchisee is versed. Our organisation embraces a richness of cultures, and a look into the make-up of our teams to reinforce our stance on diversity.”

The CEO is “currently in direct discussions” with the franchise owner.

Sydney WorldPride officially begins today, with over 300 events to celebrate happening across the city until March 5.

