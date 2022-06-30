World

NZ Police officer speaks out after Pride police car sparks backlash

Sarah Davison
NZ Police rainbow car
Senior Constable Bryan Ward with the NZ Police Pride car. Image: Linkedin

A New Zealand police officer has doubled down after a photo of a rainbow police car received “hateful” comments. 

On Tuesday, Senior Constable Bryan Ward posted an image of himself in front of NZ Police’s rainbow police car.

The rainbow police car was launched in 2018 for Pride Month.

At the time, Police Commissioner Mike Bush said the vehicle was a visible representation of the force’s commitment to diversity.

Senior Constable Ward works as a diversity liaison officer, a role he takes on in addition to his police duties.

He said that after posting the picture, he received a large number of hateful messages and comments.

“Clearly the post struck a chord with some people because I had lots of messages which spouted hatred at me and at the rainbow community,” he said on social media.

‘I will proudly be an ally until my last day on earth’

The negative reaction to the rainbow police car struck a chord with the Senior Constable.

“I deleted all the posts but then started to think…. if I face this as a 26-year veteran of the police (who has many friends and colleagues in the rainbow communities) then imagine the courage it takes to be 15 or 16 years old and be ‘that kid’ and come out,” he wrote.

“To be outed, to be labelled or not understood …and these issues are just the ‘tip of the iceberg’ for lots of people in the rainbow communities.

“So now you know why I am a diversity liaison officer for NZ Police. I will proudly be an ally until my last day on earth.”

Senior Constable Ward then spoke directly to the people who had complained about the photo and spoke of his commitment to the NZ rainbow community.

“To all those people who ‘contacted me’ about the pic above – please know that I will continue to post about my role in the police and make sure that if people see me, they will always have my help and support ‘to be safe and feel safe’,” he wrote.

For the latest lesbiangaybisexualtransgenderintersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube

 

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Posts

david riddell new zealand conversion therapy conversion practices ban living wisdom school counsellor
New Zealand ‘conversion therapist’ vows to continue despite ban
rupaul drag race down under rupaul's drag race down under
RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 2 airdate finally Ru-vealed
Bethlehem College Tauranga
New Zealand’s Bethlehem College under fire for transphobic policies
new zealand pink church gloria defaced vandals graffiti new zealand
Vandals defaced this queer church in New Zealand with vile slurs
rupaul rupaul's drag race down under graham norton australia new zealand season 2 drag queen lineup
‘Little more ratchet’: RuPaul weighs in on Drag Race Down Under
rupaul's drag race down under season 2 lineup beverly kills drag queen hannah conda aubrey haive minnie cooper molly poppinz Another Drag Race Vs The World format could be coming and rumours are pointing to a RuPaul's Drag Race Canada Vs The World
First Brisbane queen rumoured for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under