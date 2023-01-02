NYE Fireworks cancelled over wanking walrus

Happy New Year, especially to all the dogs spared the anguish of exploding NYE fireworks in Scarborough, England, because of a wanking walrus.

NSFW wanking walrus porn below.

Thor, the Artic walrus, rocked up to Scarborough harbour on New Year’s Eve. The mammalian masturbator had been spotted earlier in December cruising the coast at Hampshire.

Local authorities placed cordons around Thor to ensure the safety of both the walrus and curious onlookers. But the tusky tosser took that as an invitation to indulge in a spot of self-abuse.

Scarborough Council then cancelled the town’s NYE fireworks following advice from wildlife charity British Divers Marine Life Association. The association feared fireworks might distress the festive fapper.

The council said that while they were disappointed to cancel the midnight fireworks, Thor’s safety took precedence. Not that they need have worried. After enjoying a lovely wank, Thor trudged back to the shoreline, slipped into the waves and swam off in search of new pleasures – well before midnight.

No doubt, the dogs of Scarborough wish to extend seasons greetings and thanks to the wanking walrus for sparing them the fireworks.

If you think your New Years was shit, just think about the people of Scarborough who had their festivities cancelled to protect an arctic walrus, who thanked them by publicly wanking on the beach.pic.twitter.com/H9CCGo3AdL — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) January 1, 2023

2022 ends with a masterclass in performance art. Thor, a massive lad of a walrus clambered out of the sea in Scarborough, rolled around lazily, had a wank in front of everyone, caused a firework display to be cancelled and then flopped back into the water. Didn’t even take a bow. pic.twitter.com/gWTaqT0ovq — Jamie McKeller (@redshirtjamie) January 1, 2023

Meanwhile, in Australia, Courtney only sang about wanking.

