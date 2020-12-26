NYE 2021: Cornucopia, Sporties, Cairns, Kylie or Rumble

There are places to go in Queensland this New Year’s Eve from the bottom to the top. Cornucopia on Mount Tamborine, STARDUST at Sporties and DJ Dolly Llama at Turtle Cove. Or, for the stay-at-homes, Kylie Minogue will help you see in NYE 2021 with a live-streamed concert. Not to mention the epic drag battle royale at Rumble! Thunderdome.

Cornucopia

Cornucopia is a brand new two-night LGBTIQ camping, cultural, spiritual, dance, and electronic music festival experience kicking off on 30 December.

The safe and inclusive festival will celebrate New Year’s Eve and togetherness on beautiful Dyambrin (Tamborine Mountain) in the Gold Coast hinterland. The event takes place at Eagle Heights Mountain Resort with spectacular views of Surfers Paradise and the Pacific Ocean.

Revellers can check in on Wednesday, 30 December with parking and camping available. That night, DJs Fradge, Yalda & Gregoria and Guy Grey pump out the beats for a seven-hour dance party under the full moon.

Then NYE, Guy Grey and DJ Hectopascal ring in the new year at a nine-hour dance party from 5pm to 2am.

Queer party producer Alex Bartzis says to expect stunning audiovisuals including lasers and special effects.

Cornucopia is an 18+ event that complies with Queensland’s current Covid-safe regulations.

Info and Tickets at CornucopiaOz.

Rumble

Brisbane drag and burlesque club night Rumble goes supersized this New Years Eve with an epic drag battle royale at Fortitude Music Hall.

The contenders will go head-to-head in the post-apocalyptic Thunderdome. They compete over several rounds of amazing performances, hilarious games and also improvisation.

Rumble, produced by Brisbane’s Joel Devereux, runs monthly in Fortitude Valley following three years of successful shows.

After COVID-19 restrictions eased, the drag game show restarted at its home, The Outpost Bar, in August.

However, for NYE 2020, Rumble moves next door to the Fortitude Music Hall.

It’s a supersized drag and also a burlesque extravaganza.

Joel Devereux told QNews.com.au that Rumble! Thunderdome is the biggest show he’s ever produced.

The contenders for Rumble! Thunderdome are locals Henny Spaghetti, Charlie Love, Chocolate Boxx, Miss Poodle, De La Vinx, and Poly Lez Slut. Melbourne stars Egson Ham and Ruby Slippers will also compete.

And joining them, the Rumble crew Tina Bikki, Jacqueline Furey, J’aiMime, Thor Sacre, Lee & Marcus, Citrine Velvetine, Adelaide Albright, and DJ ENN.

Rumble! Thunderdome Tickets available through Ticketmaster.

Sporties

Brisbane’s Sportsman Hotel welcomes 2021 with STARDUST, a brand new show from Dame Liz Taylor. With a costume budget of nearly $10,000, this one will knock your sequinned socks off.

All three bars are open on the night so ring in 2021 with old friends and new at the Gay Meeting Place in Brisbane.

DJ Dolly Llama at Turtle Cove

Our own beatilicious DJ Dolly Llama heads north to test her make-up against the tropical heat for this NYE 2021.

DJ Dolly will pump up the volume at Turtle Cove Beach Resort on the occasion of the long-running venue’s biggest party ever.

Resort manager Nathan Bonneau-Plassa told QNews accommodation for the New Year’s festivities sold out months ago, but there’s plenty of accommodation available from Cairns to Port Douglas.

“Even though it’s a big New Year’s Eve party and daytime Pool Recovery Party, we will have all the COVID-safe measures in place and enforced. We want to kiss 2020 good-bye in fashion and also ensure 2021 starts off with a bang for everyone who comes.”

Bookings essential to party in paradise this New Year’s Eve – check out the Turtle Cove website.

Kylie Minogue

Staying home? Then let La Minogue bring the party to you with a reprise of Infinite Disco.

Kylie’s Infinite Disco performance spectacular returns for one night only with a special live stream on New Year’s Eve.

Infinite Disco takes viewers through a parallel universe from solitary isolation to an alternative euphoric dance-floor community of togetherness. The performance features many of the tracks from Kylie’s Disco, released last month.

Alongside tracks from Disco, the New Year’s Eve show features re-arranged Kylie classics.

Infinite Disco will broadcast across multiple time zones on NYE 2021 so check out Kylie’s website for tickets.

