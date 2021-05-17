NYC Pride bans law enforcement from events until 2025

NYC Pride yesterday announced a ban on police and other law enforcement officials at Pride events. The organisation committed to maintaining the ban until 2025.

“Effective immediately, NYC Pride will ban corrections and law enforcement exhibitors at NYC Pride events until 2025.”

Further, the organisation challenged local law enforcement to acknowledge past harm. NYC Pride also said they hoped local law enforcement would make changes.

However, the organisation committed to reviewing participation in 2025.

“In the meantime, NYC Pride will transition to providing increased community-based security and first responders, while simultaneously taking steps to reduce NYPD presence at events.”

NYC Pride announces new policies to address the presence of law enforcement and NYPD at Pride events in New York. The steps being taken challenge law enforcement to acknowledge their harm and to correct course moving forward, in hopes of making an impactful change. pic.twitter.com/DAVtJBtCSR — New York City Pride (@NYCPride) May 15, 2021

Safer spaces for LGBTQ+ and BIPOC

A spokesperson for the organisation responsible for producing official LGBTQIA+ Pride events in New York City described the changes as designed to ensure safer spaces for LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities.

Co-Chair André Thomas said the decision came following months of consultation with key community stakeholders.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the Anti-Violence Project which provided invaluable advice and counsel to help us take these important steps.”

On Twitter, a mixed response greeted the announcement. One commenter summed up the feelings of those opposed to the move.

“Sooo, discrimination against corrections and law enforcement. Got it. Congrats. You’re now just as bad as anyone else who discriminates on others.”

However, others reacted favourably.

“This is the good shit. Well done.”

