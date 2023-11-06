Annette Bening and Jodie Foster’s lesbian biopic on streaming

Inspiring lesbian athlete biopic Nyad, starring Annette Bening and Jodie Foster, has arrived on Netflix.

The two actresses portray an legendary sporting duo in the new film: US marathon swimmer Diana Nyad and her best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll.

Based on Diana Nyad’s memoir Find A Way, the feature film adaptation tells the true story of Diana who, at the age of 60 and with the support of Bonnie, commits to achieving a lifelong dream.

Diana had retired from marathon swimming three decades earlier for a career as a sports journalist.

By the time she’d retired, Diana had completed a few record-breaking swims. But at age 60, the former athlete becomes obsessed with finally completing an epic swim that always eluded her.

Diana is determined to complete the epic and unpredictable 110-mile open ocean journey from Cuba to Florida, dubbed the “Mount Everest” of swims.

She couldn’t finish her first attempt at age 28 in 1978. But the do-or-die swimmer comes out of retirement and is determined to finish the swim without a shark cage.

Netflix’s Nyad chronicles her four-year journey with Bonnie, her trainer John (played by Rhys Ifans) and the sailing team accompanying her.

Annette Bening amazed Nyad stunt team with her swim training

Nyad is co-directed by award-winning documentary filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

“We love stories that allow you to explore the human spirit and human potential,” Jimmy explained in a Netflix interview.

“And NYAD really captures both of those pieces for us.”

Chin explained actress Annette Bening, who’s 65, trained for a year in the pool to prepare for her Nyad role.

“Annette is amazing. She was often in the tank for hours at a time because she wanted to swim and wanted it to be authentic,” Jimmy explained.

“It blew the stunt team away. It really did elevate the entire production, the way that she carried herself on set.”

Jimmy also added, “We never imagined we could get Jodie Foster. This story is very much about friendship, and seeing the two phenomenal actors play off each other was incredible.

“Jodie is the heart in the film and embodies Bonnie perfectly.”

Nyad is streaming on Netflix now.

