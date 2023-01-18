NT’s FabALICE Festival is returning to the Red Centre soon

NT pride festival FabALICE will raise the rainbow curtain in Alice Springs once again in March, promising family-friendly fun and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert vibes.

FabALICE 2023 runs from March 9 to 12 with a spectacular collection of events including comedy, cabaret, music and drag.

Each year, the festival is usually on the weekend after Mardi Gras in Sydney, to encourage both locals and visitors to continue the party and experience Central Australia’s rich culture, arts, and entertainment.

Festival chair Stuart Ord said FabALICE is the perfect event to be fabulously different and explore Australia’s big backyard.

“Alice Springs is the capital of inclusivity and equality in the Northern Territory,” Ord said.

“It’s exciting to be able to share the FabALICE Festival with residents and visitors to the region for another year.”

The festival will showcase the region’s glittering LGBTIQA+ communities. National acts and world-class performers will join local talent to share their pride during the festival.

FabALICE’s not-for-profit volunteer committee develop the festival each year, in close partnership with community.

“The FabALICE committee and dedicated volunteers have been working tirelessly to put together a festival that includes something for everyone,” Ord said.

“Visitors from across Australia [are invited to] the biggest pride afterparty in the desert.

“We also welcome Jaytex to the family as our first naming sponsor and thank all of our participating sponsors who’ve supported us for years to make this not-for-profit event grow.”

Big lineup for four-day FabALICE festival

The four-day FabALICE festival kicks off with Hans and The Sound of Music sing-a-long at Araluen.

Revellers are encouraged to dress up in character and participate in bringing the hills alive.

The rest of the program is jam-packed with acts from Drag Territory, Lip Sync Battles, Cabaret Shows, Drag Queen Story Time, Burlesque at the Markets, Fashion Shows hosted by Party Passport.

The festival will close with Sunset Poolside Cocktails at the Gap View Hotel on Sunday.

FabAlice’s Gala Under the Stars is again returning to the Quarry on March 11. Drag performers Marzi Panne and Miss Ellaneous will host the event.

Tickets include headline act 100% Kylie and her stage show performers, the Gala’s spectacular light show and bus transfer. An afterparty will then follow the Gala at Lasseters until late.

“This year’s lineup is full of talented acts. Anyone that’s experienced FabAlice in previous years won’t be disappointed,” Ord said.

“Prepare for an amazing weekend of fun, colour and a touch of glamour in Central Australia.”

Visitors for fabALICE can also score limited discounts at the time of booking at Crowne Plaza Alice Springs (Lasseters), Double Tree by Hilton, Mercure and Stay at Alice Springs Hotel.

So get-out of those COVID tracksuits. Find your wigs. Sashay onto the next plane, pink bus or road trip to the Red Centre.

Find out more and book tickets at the fabALICE website but get in quick because many shows at this year’s festival are expected to sell out.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.