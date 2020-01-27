NSW woman Kimberley McRae remembered at candlelight vigil

A candlelight vigil has been held to honour the memory of NSW woman Kimberley McRae, following her tragic death this month in Coogee in Sydney’s south-east.

Police found the 69-year-old, who was transgender, dead in suspicious circumstances at her unit earlier this month.

The memorial was held in the suburb last Friday evening (January 24), attended by neighbours and local community advocates. It was organised by SWOP, the Scarlet Alliance, Trans Pride Australia, The Gender Centre and Trans Action Warrang.

A spokesperson for Trans Action Warrang said Kimberley was well-known locally. They said each group remembered her in “beautiful speeches filled with love and care” at the vigil.

“Kimberley’s neighbour spoke about how loved she was by her local community,” they said.

“Local children from the area made a poster with their favourite memories of Kimberley written down.

“Kimberley was known to one child as ‘a Barbie mermaid’ due to her kind nature and long blonde hair.

“Vale Kimberley. We won’t ever forget you.”

Police appeal for information in Kimberley McRae’s death

NSW Police officers found Kimberley McRae in her unit in the beachside suburb of Coogee on January 14, but her time of death was unclear.

Homicide detectives appealed to the public for assistance in establishing Kimberley’s movements over the previous fortnight.

Police urged any of her friends or associates who may have visited her to come forward. They said she was also known to some as Isabella, Samantha or Sabrina.

Anyone with information on Kimberley McRae’s death can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Trans Action Warrang said Kimberley’s passing is the second death of a trans woman under suspicious circumstances in the last four months.

Filipina woman Mhelody Polan Bruno died in Wagga Wagga in regional New South Wales last September.

Trans Action Warrang called for an end to “endemic violence perpetrated against transgender people in Australia and worldwide.”

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

