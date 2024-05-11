NSW to apologise for laws criminalising homosexuality

NSW Premier Chris Minns this morning announced that the New South Wales government will formally apologise to people convicted under laws criminalising homosexuality. He said he hoped the move will bring closure to those who have been affected.

Apology for laws criminalising homosexuality in brief:

NSW will become the last Australian state to issue an apology following all five others during the last decade.

The apology will coincide with the 40th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality,

It follows a report into gay hate between 1979 and 2010. That report found hate bias was a likely factor in 25 of 32 suspected homicides.

“Symbolic”

Equality Australia chief executive Anna Brown described the apology as symbolic.

“An apology in parliament will be a powerful symbolic act that will go some way to healing the pain and harm caused by these unjust laws. But it must also deal with the present and be backed by action.”

She said that unjust criminal laws create a climate of fear and prejudice. Our community still grapples with that fear and prejudice 40 years on, she said.

“Sadly, our laws continue to entrench discrimination that casts a shadow over the lives of LGBTIQ+ people.

Conversion practices were recently banned in NSW, and legislation was before the parliament to “close carve-outs that allow religious schools and organisations to discriminate against LGBTIQ+ people.”

Anna Brown said there is no better time for the government to catch-up with the rest of Australia and also to remove remaining discrimination under our laws.

“SO everyone is protected and treated fairly.”

Independent MP Alex Greenwich

“This apology will help heal the harm caused by past laws that criminalised the LGBTIQA+ community.

”It also serves as a timely reminder that NSW still has the worst LGBTIQA+ rights in the country, something my Equality Bill will fix once it hopefully passes through parliament.”

