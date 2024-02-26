NSW Police uninvited from Sydney Mardi Gras parade

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has disinvited the NSW Police from marching in Saturday’s Sydney Mardi Gras parade.

A NSW Police spokesperson described the organisation as disappointed by the decision.

“The NSW Police Force has been advised that the board of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras decided to withdraw the invitation … to participate in this year’s event.

“While disappointed with this outcome, NSW Police will continue to work closely with the LGBTIQA+ community and remain committed to working with organisers to provide a safe environment for all those participating in and supporting this Saturday’s parade.”

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb told the Daily Telegraph the decision left her disappointed and dismayed.

“We are humans, we are representative of the community we serve, and so we should be there.

“Conversations we’ve been having are around the underreporting of crimes in the queer community. How is this going to help that?”

NSW Police first joined the parade twenty years ago. But the findings of the inquiry into gay hate crimes raised questions about ongoing discrimination against LGBTQIA+ people by NSW Police. Many perceived Sunday morning’s apology by Commissioner Karen Webb as inadequate.

Additionally, the alleged murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies at the hands of a gay police officer has prompted widespread speculation about the wisdom of including the police in community events.

