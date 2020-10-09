NSW Police take LGBTIQ activists to court to stop trans rights protest

NSW Police have taken the Sydney LGBTIQ activists planning a rally for trans rights to court to try to stop it from going ahead.

Sydney group Community Action for Rainbow Rights (CARR) called the demonstration for 1pm Saturday (October 10) at Taylor Square, Darlinghurst.

It was to protest against One Nation NSW leader Mark Latham’s bill banning all recognition of and support for transgender students at the state’s schools.

NSW Police and activist April Holcombe and CARR appeared in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday in a bid to stop the planned protest.

Police said the rally is too dangerous to go ahead due to COVID-19 transmission risks.

They say protesters should find other safer ways of making their voices heard on the issue.

But organisers said they would provide protesters with free rainbow face masks at the event.

On Facebook, over 520 people indicated they were “Going” to the rally tomorrow afternoon.

However if the Supreme Court bans CARR’s trans rights protest, those who attend may receive fines for contravening public health orders.

“We will stand up for transgender youth and protest Latham’s bigotry whatever the NSW government decides,” Holcombe said in a statement.

Supreme Court Justice Geoffrey Bellew will deliver a ruling on the event later on Friday afternoon, News Corp reported.

Mark Latham’s transgender legislation slammed

Mark Latham is One Nation’s leader in New South Wales, has targeted the trans community since his election last March.

In August, he introduced his Education Legislation Amendment (Parental Rights) Bill to the state’s Upper House.

Latham tweeted the Bill is necessary to “protect children from sickos”. He told parliament he equates the “promotion of gender fluidity” with child abuse.

“The Parliament should legislate to defend the family unit and the biological science of gender,” he said.

However LGBTIQ advocates have slammed Latham’s “harmful” Bill for erasing trans people.

If passed, they warn it would ban all recognition of trans and gender diverse school students.

Teachers, counsellors and also other staff would face dismissal if they provide any support to trans students.

The bill defines “gender fluidity” as “a belief there’s a difference between biological sex and human gender and human gender is socially constructed.”

New South Wales teacher Geneviève Doyle, who wants to address the rally, is both “a trans woman and a teacher”.

“Under this legislation [I would lose] accreditation for teaching that gender and sex are different,” she said.

“My very existence teaches that before I even open my mouth.”

Two petitions against Mark Latham’s bill have attracted thousands of signatures.

Equality Australia said the Bill violates schools’ legal obligations to educate students without discrimination.

It also offensively describes members of the intersex community as “disordered”.

