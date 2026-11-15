NSW Police investigate homophobic vandalism of Alex Greenwich’s office

The office of the independent MP for Sydney, Alex Greenwich, was graffitied with homophobic language on Sunday. Police are investigating.
On Sunday, Alex Greenwich threw his first major fundraising event ahead of the next NSW State Election. That same day, it was discovered that his offices were vandalised with homophobic graffiti.
The words ‘Pep’ and ‘Pedo’ were spray-painted in orange paint on the building’s windows and walls.
“A crime scene has been established, and investigators are reviewing CCTV and conducting inquiries to identify the people involved,” NSW police said in a statement. Police recieved reports of the vandalism on Sunday at 12 pm.
In a social media post, Greenwich called the graffiti “deeply distressing”.
Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Surry Hills Police Area Command.
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‘No one should face this kind of hatred in their workplace’
“Earlier today, I was advised my office had been covered with homophobic graffiti,” the post read.
“This is deeply distressing for me and my staff. No one should face this kind of hatred in their workplace, especially on the 9th anniversary of Australia’s marriage equality YES vote. Police are now investigating.”
“If the intention was to intimidate me, it has had the opposite effect. I’m more determined than ever to make Sydney and NSW safer, fairer and more equal for our community.”
The federal member for Wentworth, Alegra Spender, said she was “disgusted and appalled” to find out that Greenwich’s “office has been vandalised with a vile homophobic slur”.
“There is no place for homophobia or hate in our community, and certainly not in Australian politics,” she said on social media.
“Words matter, and this kind of attack is designed to intimidate and harm.”
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In August, Equality Australia and LGBTQ+ advocates called out the Minns Government for ignoring the findings of the Sackar review into hate speech protections.
The review examined whether NSW criminal laws adequately protect vulnerable communities, including LGBTQIA+ people, from the incitement of hatred.
The dismissed report’s key recommendation was that protections be extended to ALL communities targeted by hate, not just some.
Vandalism of this kind is not an isolated incident. Victorian Independent MP Helen Haines lost both her legs in a targeted car attack.
Since then, politicians have begun sharing the many ways they have been threatened and targeted for their views.
Greenwich will fight ‘for the sensible centre’
In March, the member for Sydney shared that he was looking to end his political career. “In full transparency, this time last year, I was preparing to leave public life after 20 years.” Greenwich shared.
His court battles with former NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham over vilification and workplace harassment made national headlines. He told the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT) that he had never been “diminished, demeaned [and] dehumanised” by someone to the extent that Latham had in the last three years.
“This was the first time in my political career where I have been so fundamentally attacked for who I am, for my sexuality, based on their vile thoughts about me,” Greenwich said, according to the ABC.
Latham has since launched a crowdfunding campaign to cover his court-ordered payments to Greenwich.
Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Greenwich said that after the Bondi massacre and the rise of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, he needed to stay in politics, fighting “for the sensible centre”.
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“As the only gay member of the lower house, I’m often reminded that if you are not at the table, you are on the menu,” he shared. “And hard-fought wins like abortion decriminalisation, voluntary assisted dying, and LGBTQ rights can, and have, come under attack.”
“I feel a responsibility to confront the troubled political waters ahead, to negotiate and compromise, as we did with workers comp, and to ensure fringe political forces don’t cause chaos in NSW.”
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