The NSW Liberals have dumped candidate Matthew Squires less than two weeks out from the upcoming state election after his sick homophobic social media posts emerged.

In the Facebook posts, the candidate for Wyong declared homosexuality “evil” and “perversion” and likened it to incest and necrophilia. He also reportedly posted various other racist, Islamaphobic and anti-vaccine comments.

After The Australian reported the vile material, the state Liberals dumped the candidate.

“The NSW Liberal Party expects high standards from our candidates. The comments made by the candidate for Wyong are offensive and unacceptable,” they said.

“Having failed to make appropriate disclosures to the party during the nomination process he had been disendorsed.”

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the comments are “completely unacceptable and I support the action taken by the Party.”

Matthew Squires’ history of vile comments

The Australian reported Matthew Squires was a frequent commentator on a Facebook group called Australian Liberty Forum.

In 2019, he opposed a ban on conversion therapy, writing, “Some ppl are always going to recognise homosexuality for what it is – perversion.”

In another post from May 2021, he declared LGBTIQA+ rights an “evil ideology”.

“The homosexuality activists and the Palestinian terrorists are aligned because they are both serving evil ideologies. Some of you are sympathetic to both cause because you are too! Great way to test yourself.”

While in 2018 he compared incest and necrophilia to homosexuality writing, “Incest and necrophilia affect us all because it severely degrades our common humanity. Legal restrictions limit (just like sodomy laws used to limit homosexuality).”

The NSW state election is on March 25.

