NSW Labor pledges conversion therapy ban if elected

Destiny Rogers
NSW Labor leader Chris Minns pledged a future Labor government would introduce a gay conversion therapy ban if elected at next month’s state election. Independent Alex Greenwich said Friday he would introduce a bill to end gay conversion therapy whichever party won.

Gay Conversion Bans in Australia

Conversion therapy:

  • pseudoscientific purporting to change sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression to align with heterosexual and cisgender norms.
  • widespread scientific consensus that it doesn’t work.
  • frequently causes significant, long-term psychological harm.

NSW Labour

Chris Minns announced NSW Labor would ban conversion therapy if elected to government in March.

“Conversion therapy is a dangerous and damaging practice and there’s no room for it in NSW.

“We should not have a situation where children are being told something is wrong with them and that they need to be fixed.”

Premier Dominic Perrottet said Saturday that Alex Greenwich had sent him details of the proposed Conversion Practices Prohibition Bill. But the Premier would not commit to supporting the bill.

“We always look at [bills] in detail and consider them on their merits.”

Alex Greenwich later called on Perrottet to announce support for the ban before the start of WorldPride 2023.

“It’s 2023, and we should all be able to say if you are LGBTQ there is nothing wrong with you.”

