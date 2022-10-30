NSW historical gay hate death inquiry to hold first sitting this week

New South Wales’ Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes will hold its first public sitting in Sydney on Wednesday.

Led by the Honourable Justice John Sackar, the Inquiry is looking into all the unsolved deaths of LGBTIQ people – or people presumed to be LGBTIQ – that may have been gay hate crimes, between 1970 and 2010.

The deaths occurred during an era of brutal gay hate bashings and murders across Sydney that terrorised the gay and transgender community for decades.

The NSW government launched the landmark Special Commission of Inquiry into the deaths in April.

For five months, a team of independent barristers, solicitors and investigators has combed through more than 100,000 documents drawn from 40 years of police files, coronial files, and other sources in relation to LGBTIQ hate-related deaths.

The landmark Special Commission of Inquiry may be the last chance for the truth about some of these historical deaths to be exposed.

First public sitting of historical gay hate deaths inquiry

On Wednesday (November 2), the Inquiry will sit for the first time from 10am AEDT at the Chief Secretary’s Building, Level 2, 121 Macquarie Street, Sydney.

At this first sitting, Senior Counsel Assisting Peter Gray will outline the Inquiry’s scope of the Inquiry under the terms of reference, as well as highlight the work that has been done so far and explain the next steps.

There won’t be appearances, evidence, or testimony. However, over the course of the Inquiry, various witnesses, some of them family members, will give evidence and provide information at both public and private hearings.

Members of the public can attend the first sitting, and the opening of the inquiry will also be livestreamed at the website here.

Inquiry appeals for information on NSW unsolved deaths

The Inquiry has also continued to appeal for the public to come forward with any information on unsolved deaths between 1970 and 2010 in NSW, which may have been LGBTIQ hate crimes.

Please get in contact:

– via a form online at www.specialcommission.nsw.gov.au/contact

– email contact@specialcommission.nsw.gov.au

– write to The Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ Hate Crimes, GPO Box 5341, Sydney NSW 2001

– call +61 2 9228 4855 and leaving a voice message

Senior Counsel Assisting Peter Gray SC said it’s vital any family members, friends or members of the public with information make contact.

“Any recollections or pieces of information that you might have, however major or minor, could provide a vital link in understanding what happened,” he said.

“In some cases, it may ultimately lead to arrests and prosecutions.

“Justice in these cases has been long-delayed, and long-awaited.

“This may be the last chance for the truth about some of these historical deaths to be exposed. We need to hear from you.”

Gray also called for anyone who may have committed crimes, or involved in them, to come forward.

“If you’ve had something weighing on your mind for years about these things, now’s your chance to do something to make some amends,” he said.

“Now is the time to break your silence.”

If this has brought up issues for you, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, AIDS Council of NSW (ACON) on (02) 9206 2000 or online or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

