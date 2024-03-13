NSW Government introduces Bill banning Conversion Practices

The NSW government has introduced a bill to ban conversion practices in the state.

What Will the Bill Do?

If passed, the NSW government bill will criminalise conversion practices that seek to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity and cause serious mental or physical harm.

It will also provide redress to survivors through a civil pathway. Importantly, it will also make it illegal to take someone out of NSW to undergo a conversion practice.

The NSW Anti-Discrimination Board will also be able to disseminate information, conduct research and hold public inquiries about conversion therapies.

How Does NSW Compare to the Rest of Australia?

Currently, legislation in Victoria and the ACT has been passed banning conversion practices, with Tasmania and South Australia considering reforms. Queensland has a ban on conversion practices in health settings.

Why Has This Taken So Long in NSW?

Before the state election in 2023, both Labor and the Coalition committed to banning LGBTQA+ conversion practices. However, this promise has been held up due to multiple church groups that wanted more consultation on the bill.

In October, the Australian Christian Lobby claimed in a newsletter that “strong pushback” had put the proposed laws “on ice”.

However, MP Alex Greenwich also asked for the Labor government to delay the bill, to consult further with gay rights groups.

