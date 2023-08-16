NSW gay hate crime inquiry extended after police delays

The deadline for New South Wales’ landmark LGBTIQ hate crime inquiry to report has been pushed back after police delays in providing documents and testing of new forensic evidence.

Commissioner John Sackar, who’s heading the inquiry, earlier wrote to the NSW government to say the developments meant the inquiry couldn’t complete its work by 30 August 2023.

“The extension was required due to late production of records by the NSW Police Force, and promising developments arising from forensic testing undertaken at the direction of the Inquiry,” a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

As public hearings continue, investigators are still testing and retesting evidence, analysing fingerprints and collecting witness statements.

“This inquiry may be the final opportunity for detailed consideration of some cases. It may be the last chance for perpetrators to be identified,” the spokesperson said.

“It also represents what might be the last opportunity for the LGBTIQ community and the loved ones of the victims to learn the truth of what happened.”

The New South Wales government confirmed it has granted the extension to December 15.

Hate crime inquiry commissioner criticises police delays

The landmark inquiry into dozens of deaths was initially due to report by June 30 but got its first extension in May.

In June, Commissioner Sackar accused NSW Police of “intolerable and unprofessional” delays in producing material. In July, NSW Police conceded missing documents was a longstanding problem for the force.

Confirming the inquiry extension, Premier Chris Minns said the final report must honour victims and provide closures for families and the community.

NSW Attorney General Michael Daley said families and friends of victims have “suffered the unimaginable anguish of not knowing what happened to their loved ones” for too long.

“They deserve answers, so it’s important that we give Inquiry staff, who are working tirelessly to review and consider a huge volume of documents and other evidence, the time they need to complete their work,” Daley said.

The Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes will hold its sixteenth block of hearings in Sydney next week, examining the deaths of Crispin Dye and William Allen.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.