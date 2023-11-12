NSFW! vintage nude model Frank Giardina & Friends

18+

Bodybuilder and vintage nude model Frank Giardina began his career in physique photography on one side of the lens but then moved to the other. 

Pioneering physique photographer Lon of New York photographed Frank Giardina in the late 1940s. According to a well-established rumour in the physique trade, the pair were more than just friends. Wink, wink, nudge, nudge, say no more.

But nude male photography interested Frank, and under Lon’s guidance, he moved to the other side of the lens.

Frank and Lon pause a photo shoot to take a selfie together

NSFW! Click Here: Frank Giardina full-frontal nude.

Lon also sometimes teamed Frank with other models on photo shoots.

NSFW! Click Here: Frank Giardina full-frontal nude with Henry Hojel.

NSFW! Click Here: Frank Giardina full-frontal nude with Jack Sussman and Angelo Caminiti.

Behind the camera, Frank displayed a preference for young muscled uncut models not dissimilar to himself.

NSFW! Click Here: Brothers Ronnie and Freddie DiFalco full-frontal nude for Frank Giardina.

NSFW! Click Here: Ronnie DiFalco full-frontal nude.

NSFW! Click Here: One last shot of Frank full-frontal nude.

