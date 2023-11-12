NSFW! vintage nude model Frank Giardina & Friends

Bodybuilder and vintage nude model Frank Giardina began his career in physique photography on one side of the lens but then moved to the other.

Pioneering physique photographer Lon of New York photographed Frank Giardina in the late 1940s. According to a well-established rumour in the physique trade, the pair were more than just friends. Wink, wink, nudge, nudge, say no more.

But nude male photography interested Frank, and under Lon’s guidance, he moved to the other side of the lens.

Lon also sometimes teamed Frank with other models on photo shoots.

Behind the camera, Frank displayed a preference for young muscled uncut models not dissimilar to himself.

