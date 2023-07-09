NSFW! Vintage nude male model Steve Wengryn & friends

Ukrainian-born vintage nude male model Steve Wengryn became a physique star over a decade before the legalisation of full-frontal nudity. But don’t panic – we have his nudes.

Steve’s American-born father served in the US Army during WWII. Meanwhile, in Ukraine, his mum fled with young Steve and the rest of the family into the forest where they hid for a year from the Nazis.

Post-war, the family moved to New Jersey. Steve did well at school, achieving good grades and captaining his high school football team. He enrolled in junior college after finishing school but left to take advantage of his sudden success as a model, both in the physique and advertising fields. He also scored some small parts on television.

Although the law did not allow the sale of images showing genitalia or pubic hair, Steve posed for full-frontal nude images from the beginning of his modelling career.

Photographer Don Whitman of the Western Photography Guild wrote a biography of Steve in which he praised the young man’s intelligence and general attitude to life. Bob Mizer of AMG also seemed unusually impressed by the young man. He noted that Steve later returned to tertiary study, accepting an aviation scholarship at a Military Institute.

During his physique career, Steve sometimes posed with other models in couples or group shots. Lon of New York sold a set of nude photos of Steve and Fred Bortnik but painted posing pouches on the pics to avoid legal hassles.

Fortunately, we found a pic of Fred in the buff.

Likewise, in the fifties, the above pic of Steve, Reno and Tom exposed as much of the models as the law allowed. Physique fans had to rely on their imagination and guess what was behind those scraps of fabric. But some models were photographed full-frontal nude despite the law — for the enjoyment of select customers, or sometimes just the photographer. That included uncut Reno Vance and Tom de Carlo whose nude shot features a lot more body hair than the above pic (Oh, and did someone say huge mushroom head?). 🍆

Meanwhile:

41 glorious full-frontal nude vintage bodybuilders: Check out my 55-page eBook. US$3.95

Winners of Mr America, Mr World, Mr Europe, Mr Universe and more.

More vintage nude male models:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.