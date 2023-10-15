NSFW! Vintage nude male model Monte Hanson

Trim, taut and terrific vintage nude male model Monte Hanson was also hung and handsome, and blessed with a winning smile. The combination made him a favourite of physique aficionados in the sixties and right up until today.

Bob Mizer of AMG remembered his introduction to the devil-may-care model.

“Monte was loaned to us by Champion Studios who brought him on a trip by car from New York to Los Angeles. Partway across the country, they were to meet up with Jim Stryker who was riding his motorcycle. The photographer had magnificent plans but had failed to consider the temperamental natures of his models. To put it mildly, he met so much opposition and so little cooperation that he was mentally and physically exhausted.”

“On the day he was to do a cover shot at an airport (for which executive arrangements had been made far in advance) Monte was off tomcatting in some lady’s apartment. The day was saved because Everett Lee Jackson happened along and took his place. (Not only for that picture but for the rest of the way back to New York). Monte was undaunted, however. Quickly and magically (and honestly) he gathered $150 together and started hitchhiking across the country to his wife and children in Indianapolis.”

Monte probably made some of that $150 by hustling. Bob’s secret code indicated Monte Hanson charged handsomely for his services which included giving blowjobs and acting as an anal top. Service with a smile too – Bob indicated Monte was ‘a ball’. (Note Bob’s code in the next couple of images.)

Bob Mizer described Monte as liking being the centre of attention and doing anything to hold an audience. Thus, he liked being photographed. Though only if the session could be got through quickly without lots of fuss and bother.

Bob hinted Monte didn’t like to work too hard. But why work hard when people will pay you to strip naked and skip rope? Check out the film below. That must be what they mean by the SWINGING sixties!

Aside from the short movies Bob Mizer shot at AMG, Monte also appeared in Wyngate and Bevan’s nudist films featuring groups of young men cavorting naked reaping the benefits of fresh air and the sun on their naked bodies. 😜

Monte became one of the first physique models to crossover to hard-core porn. He posed for pics getting blown by, and then topping, an uncut model named Bob Ryan.

Monte enjoyed a long career as a nude model. Colt caught up with him working as a carpenter five years after his last nude photographic session for one final turn in front of the camera.

