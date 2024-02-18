NSFW! Tuck Powell, vintage physique model

As an eighteen-year-old, vintage physique model Tuck Powell stripped off on a North Carolina beach on a weekend in December, 1966 for the camera of Walter Kundzicz from Champion Studios.

The young marine met the photographer while on a three-day pass from Camp Lejeune, a Marine Corps training facility. 5’5″ tall and weighing 130 pounds, with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes, Tuck was a former high school gymnast. When Walter Kundzicz explained what sort of photographs Champion Studios sold, Tuck Powell readily agreed to model.

In 1966, full-frontal nude photographs remained illegal. However, Walter believed he’d found a way around the law. He dressed his models in net swimsuits and diaphanous fabrics which, while not concealing the genitalia, he believed satisfied the legal requirement to keep it covered.

However, Tuck also posed completely nude for pics which Walter would have sold discreetly to private buyers at the time. Within two years, Champion could sell the nude pics openly, the Supreme Court having lifted the ban on full-frontal nudity.

After a busy weekend’s work, judging by their prolific output, Walter and Tuck said goodbye on Monday morning and Tuck made his way back to camp and eventually to service in Vietnam. He hoped to become a Phys Ed coach when he returned to the States. Walter gave him his address in case he ever wished to model again.

But less than a year later, Walter received a letter from Tuck’s fiancee letting him know the young man had been killed in Vietnam shortly before his nineteenth birthday.

