NSFW! Tubewell Village Swimming (aka Pakistani gay porn)

Sexuality will always seek outlets, and even in strictly Muslim Pakistan, young men make their own Indigenous Pakistani gay porn known locally as Tubewell Village Swimming.

A tube well is a South East Asian irrigation device. Agricultural fields are dotted with the devices and they also supply water for some communities. In Pakistan, they are popular with young men for bathing.

Now, with almost universal access to mobile phones, some young Pakistani men have turned to making the soft-core gay porn known as Tubewell Village Swimming.

*No Tubewell videos I have seen include oral or anal sex. But the videos are exclusively male and carry a strong sexual context so I’m happy to classify them as gay.

The videos originally showed glimpses of bulge through diaphanous fabric. However, recent videos don’t hesitate to show cock and even hard-ons. But, remembering the strict laws against nudity and gay sex, we are unlikely to see creators stretching the limits much further.

To find Tubewell Village Swimming Videos, search variations of the phrase on Google, YouTube, Twitter and other platforms.

Read also:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.