NSFW! the vintage nude male models of Lyle Frisby

1950s physique photographer Lyle Frisby went to jail for images of vintage nude male models after a vendetta by homophobic journalist, Paul Coates.

Lyle Frisby and Pat Milo

Lyle Frisby grew up in a Mormon family in California. He commenced his career as a commercial photographer. After serving in the Korean War, he moved to the East Coast where he met and opened a studio with Pat Milo. Pat worked as a cook when Lyle met him and there are strong indications the pair became romantic as well as business partners. Pat had dabbled in photography as a young man before his father threw him out of home after discovering some of his pics of other young men.

The studio failed and Bruce of Los Angeles, who Lyle corresponded with as a fan, recommended they try again in LA. They took his advice.

Ostensibly, the studio operated as a commercial photography business but in truth the main business was selling photographs of athletic male models wearing little to no clothing. Lyle Frisby took the photos and Pat Milo handled the sales and office side of things.

Models Jim Stewart and Ted Fuller

Paul Coates

In 1956, media sensationalist Paul Coates outed the physique side of Lyle and Pat’s business during his television show and in follow-up newspaper articles. (You can sample some of his bastardy at the very bottom of this article.) At the journalist’s behest, an undercover cop then posed as a gay customer and bought a photo Lyle had advertised in Bob Mizer’s Physique Pictorial.

“It showed a photograph of a man in a seated position, who appeared to be wearing a jockstrap over the pubic region. We went to Mr Frisby at the address he advertised in the magazine and purchased the same photograph.”

However, the model in the photograph originally posed naked for the photograph and a bit of rubbing with a damp rag quickly stripped him of his jockstrap.

A sergeant in the US Army, Bill served in both WW2 and the Korean War.

The Manning Brothers

The Manning Brothers (real brothers – not Nolls or Strykers 🤪) were popular 1950s physique models. They all happily slipped out of the posing pouches for full-frontal nude pics together, even with raging hard-ons. The below pic is from an AMG film but they also posed for Lyle.

We’ll do a feature on the Mannings soon but meantime, here’s older brother John sparring in boxing gloves. Why do photographers put otherwise nude models into boxing gloves? Maybe to then suggest a semi would look good, but oh, will you need a fluffer?

The police confiscated and destroyed an estimated $10,000 worth of photos from Lyle Frisby and the court sentenced him to a year in prison.

During his incarceration, Pat Milo took courses at the University of California to improve his photographic skills. Lyle had been diagnosed with leukemia before his sentence. No effective treatment existed for the disease at the time. It was a death sentence and a year in a California prison didn’t help. Lyle’s health declined rapidly after his release and he died within a year at the age of 29.

He left the business to Pat who became a well-regarded physique photographer in his own right, as well as keeping Lyle’s name alive.

Lyle Frisby, RIP.💖 🏳️‍🌈

