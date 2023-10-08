NSFW! The nude pics of the AH MEN models

The AH MEN clothing catalogues remain iconic for both the flamboyant fashions on offer and the men wearing them. Gay clientele often recognised the early models from physique photographs and the later models from porn.

Founded in West Hollywood in the early 1960s, AH MEN clothing store catered to a gay male clientele.

The company also operated one of the first gay mail-order businesses. It advertised in physique magazines and eventually employed more than fifty people. While the earlier AH MEN clothing lines appear relatively conservative to the modern eye, by the seventies, designers went all out with see-thru mesh underwear, short-shorts, caftans, and spectacularly loud prints.

Spike Adams

Popular physique model Spike Adams appeared in numerous early AH MEN ads. Spike modelled for Bob Mizer’s AMG throughout the sixties, and according to the phoptographer, also worked as an expensive and versatile hustler.

After almost a decade of Spike’s not-so-little spike avoiding the camera’s gaze, the model finally revealed all at the end of his career appearing in a couple of gay skin flicks featuring simulated sex before disappearing from view.

Monte Hanson

Even as a young father, sixties physique model Monte Hanson happily gave blowjobs for the right price, or served as an anal top. One of the first physique models to crossover to hard-core porn, Monte posed for pics getting blown by, and then topping, a model called Bob Ryan. Despite his obvious talents, Bob appears not to have done any other physique modelling or porn.

David Keith Miller

David Keith Miller worked as an AH MEN model in the late sixties. Already a popular physique model, he posed nude and with hard-ons. But he never made porn. In the mid-seventies, he posed for Playgirl, the magazine featuring nude male centrefolds for female readers. 🤣

Jimmy Hughes

Popular early seventies model Jimmy Hughes appeared in some early gay porn features. He denied being gay4pay, telling one interviewer anything he did on film, he’d already done privately before. He also insisted everyone involved in the production of gay porn, including crews, was in some way gay. Unfortunately, Jimmy turned out to be an asshole, later convicted of assaulting and raping women.

Bob Noll, Gordon Grant and Bill Cable

Bob Noll

Although he posed for nude pics and made a wank video, Bob Noll never transitioned to hardcore porn. Probably best remembered now as the ‘older brother’ of Kip Noll, porn’s first twink superstar.

Gordon Grant

Popular seventies gay porn star and AH MEN model Gordon Grant made about ten movies before disappearing. Some say he died of AIDS in the nineties. Others that he is still alive and living happily with his longtime partner.

Bill Cable aka Stoner

So much to tell about Bill Cable. Straight, but appeared in gay and straight porn though he only performed simulated sex. Lived for a while in a treehouse with then lover, Cassandra Peterson, and appeared in some of her Elvira movies. Also acted in Pee-wee Herman movies and is murdered mid-coitus in the opening scene of Basic Instinct.

