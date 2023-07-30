NSFW! the models from Tomorrow’s Man June 1953 nude!

Irv Johnson’s Tomorrow’s Man began publication in 1952. Although intended to sell products to bodybuilders, the magazine also targeted a gay market, featuring photos of vintage physique models — half-naked bodybuilders.

Full-frontal nude photography was a serious crime in 1952. However, photographers often took fully nude shots of vintage physique models for their personal collections or for discreet sale to select customers. Still, most readers in the 1950s could only fantasize about what lay behind the posing pouches and swimming trunks worn by their favourite bodybuilders. But you don’t have to! We’ve done the searching and we’ve got the full-frontal nudes here today.

Tomorrow’s Man

The pics of vintage physique models attracted a huge gay readership to the magazine. Within two years of its launch, Tomorrow’s Man sold 100,000 copies a month. By 1957, it enjoyed the highest circulation of any American physique magazine.

Bill Kugler

There’s not a lot of information available about Tomorrow’s Man cover boy Bill Kugler. But several mentions in forums suggest he worked in fitness during his later life despite his electronics training.

John Farbotnik

Mr America 1950 John Farbotnik posed nude for pioneering physique photographer Al Urban in 1946. Al began contributing pics to Strength and Health Magazine in the late thirties and photographed many of the early bodybuilding champions. Following his bodybuilding career, John Farbotnik ran health clubs in the USA before moving to Canada and achieving success in real estate.

Glenn Bishop

Glenn Bishop was an up-and-coming bodybuilder when Tomorrow’s Man included a feature article on him in June 1953. Later, he became one of the most popular vintage physique models.

Ed Fury

Ed Fury was a legend of vintage physique modelling. Because he made it! Ed successfully transitioned from nude modelling to film stardom. He only appeared in a few Hollywood films but became a popular star of Italian ‘sword and sandal’ flicks.

