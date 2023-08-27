NSFW! the Manning Brothers, vintage male nudes

The Manning Brothers — John, Jim and Joe — were the most famous brother act of the physique era. And these vintage male nudes were actual real-life brothers.

In the July 1968 issue of Physique Pictorial, Bob Mizer featured photos of no less than seven sets of brothers. Pride of place went to the proudly Native American Manning Brothers, three good-looking, muscular, and endowed siblings.

All three posed for physique photographers in the mid-fifties. John, the eldest, enjoyed the longest career. He moved to LA from Portland, Oregon at the age of 18 and began working as a physique model (and in an associated trade 😉) shortly afterwards.

21-year-old Jim joined him on a shoot with photographer Lyle Frisby in 1954. Then, the following year, their 19-year-old brother Joe also took up physique modelling.

Joe and Jim only worked in the industry for a short time. But John enjoyed one of the longest careers of any physique model, posing for Bob Mizer in 1969 at the age of 32 before moving back to Portland.

Read or download Physique Pictorial, July 1968 here!

John posed for numerous photographers, both in the posing pouch required by law, and fully naked in pics intended for discreet private sale. However, when brother Jim joined him for solo and duo shots with photographer Lyle Frisby in 1954, they did not wear pouches in any of the photos — all full-frontal nude and often erect.

The following year, all three Manning Brothers worked for Bob Mizer at AMG. However, Bob regretfully announced on a still from the film Monkey Business, that young Joe “thru no choice of his own, is currently out of circulation.”

The Manning Brothers were apparently inclined to petty crime. Bob Mizer noted the difficulty of getting the three of them together because at any given time at least one was locked up.

But they did all appear in 1964’s Experimental Model, by which time, as indicated in the title clip, John was 25, Jim 22, and Joe 19.

Married physique model happy to deliver a Big Load

John married young…

…and often.

Four times in all. And he fathered thirty children. But marriage never stopped him from hustling. The coded hieroglyphics Bob Mizer added to photos of many models indicated John was available — at a price — for personal encounters. But only as a top.

Code on a still from Experimental Model indicates his two brothers also hustled. Again, exclusively as tops.

In the sixties, John bought his own cement truck. Bib Mizer informed readers that their favourite hung model was available to deliver big loads!

Joe Manning

Joe Manning only ever posed for Bob Mizer and always in a posing pouch. Some fans speculate he was perhaps shy or not as well-hung as his brothers. But Joe does not appear shy and he fills out his posing pouch quite splendidly.

More likely, Bob Mizer was cautious about nude pics at the time Joe worked for him. In 1954, fellow LA photographer Lyle Frisby went to jail for 12 months for nude photos. Russ Warner and Dave Martin in San Francisco faced similar charges in early 1955 but escaped without convictions. However, Norm Tousley, a model of Dave Warner’s, lost his job as a lieutenant on the Almeda Fire Department over his participation in ‘lewd photography’.

Bonus Brothers

Densman Twins

Texan twins Dean and Denny Densman posed for Bob Mizer in posing pouches at 18. Later, they posed naked for Walter Kundzicz of Champion Studios.

Elledge Brothers

Supposedly racing car drivers from Merced, California, Bob Mizer described Jim and Ron Elledge as ‘wild’. They appeared together in a naked wrestling film for AMG. Jim also acted in the 1970 AMG film Boy Factory. According to Bob Mizer’s code, Jim Elledge liked women but happily gave oral or had anal sex as a top for the right price.

Dawn Brothers

Not much known about these two Houston brothers. Younger brother Jim did pose nude and with a hardon for Pat Milo in 1961.

Meanwhile, check out my vintage nude male eBook:

41 glorious full-frontal nude vintage bodybuilders: Check out my 55-page eBook. US$3.95

Winners of Mr America, Mr World, Mr Europe, Mr Universe and more.

More vintage male nudes:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.