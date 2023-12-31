NSFW! The Golden Age of Physique: nude footballers

Walter Kundzicz of Champion Studios, legendary Golden Age of Physique photographer often dressed his models after the gay fantasy figures of the time: cowboys, sailors, cops – and of course, nude footballers.
Click on the ‘NSFW! Click Here’ links for the nude pics.
Guy Harding Moore and Bob Bryson
Guy Harding Moore and Bob Bryson both had large uncut dicks but kept their foreskins peeled back in their photos for Champion.
NSFW! Click Here: Guy Harding Moore full-frontal nude in football drag.
NSFW! Click Here: Bob Bryson full-frontal nude in football drag.
NSFW! Click Here: Guy Harding Moore and Bob Bryson full-frontal nude.
Rick Draper
Like many of the Champion models, Rick Draper also posed with other guys in sexually suggestive poses that included hard dicks. Here’s a nice full-frontal that also includes his great butt.
NSFW! Click Here: Rick Draper full-frontal nude.
Lance York
NSFW! Click Here: Lance York full-frontal nude.
Vic Demarco
NSFW! Click Here: Vic Demarco full-frontal nude.
Gary Fratis
NSFW! Click Here: Gary Fratis full-frontal nude.
Rod Bauer
NSFW! Click Here: Rod Bauer full-frontal nude with fellow model, best friend and former schoolmate Scott Manley.
Dak
NSFW! Click Here: Dak full-frontal nude.
Corky & Traynor
NSFW! Click Here: Corky and Traynor full-frontal nude.
Meanwhile, check out my vintage nude male eBook!
A 55-page eBook with 41 glorious full-frontal nude vintage bodybuilders. US3.95.
Winners of Mr America, Mr World, Mr Europe, Mr Universe and more.
More from the Golden Age of Physique:
Nude vintage cowboys – the Golden Age of Physique.
Inked-up nude bad boys: vintage rough trade.
Hello Sailor, especially you, Mr Vintage Nude Sailor.
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra
No Comment