NSFW! The Golden Age of Physique: nude footballers

Walter Kundzicz of Champion Studios, legendary Golden Age of Physique photographer often dressed his models after the gay fantasy figures of the time: cowboys, sailors, cops – and of course, nude footballers.

Click on the ‘NSFW! Click Here’ links for the nude pics.

Guy Harding Moore and Bob Bryson

Guy Harding Moore and Bob Bryson both had large uncut dicks but kept their foreskins peeled back in their photos for Champion.

Rick Draper

Like many of the Champion models, Rick Draper also posed with other guys in sexually suggestive poses that included hard dicks. Here’s a nice full-frontal that also includes his great butt.

Lance York

Vic Demarco

Gary Fratis

Rod Bauer

Dak

Corky & Traynor

