NSFW! The Golden Age of Physique: nude footballers

Golden Age of Physique nude footballers

Walter Kundzicz of Champion Studios, legendary Golden Age of Physique photographer often dressed his models after the gay fantasy figures of the time: cowboys, sailors, cops – and of course, nude footballers.

Guy Harding Moore and Bob Bryson

Guy Harding Moore and Bob Bryson both had large uncut dicks but kept their foreskins peeled back in their photos for Champion.

Rick Draper

nude footballers golden age of physique

Like many of the Champion models, Rick Draper also posed with other guys in sexually suggestive poses that included hard dicks. Here’s a nice full-frontal that also includes his great butt.

Lance York

nude footballer golden age of physique

Vic Demarco

nude footballer golden age of physique

Gary Fratis

Rod Bauer

Dak

Corky & Traynor

