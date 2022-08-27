NSFW! The first ever twink superstar: Kip Noll

Blonde, tousle-haired Kip Noll set gay porn alight in the late seventies and early eighties. The first genuine twink superstar of gay porn topped and bottomed with unbridled enthusiasm.

On his knees, his back, a bed, truck or beach, the well-endowed 🍆Mr Noll was always up — and down — for it.

The middle man in an anal train, giving and taking at the same time?

✅Tick.

CIM 💦👅in an era that only infrequently featured feverish slurpers?

✅Yep, give Kip another tick. Mouth wide open, eyes imporing, and tongue extended in anticipation of savouring every salty drop. 😛

Kip Noll began in porn at the age of twenty after already working as a nude gogo dancer and hustler💰. Asked why he got into porn, he said, “The sex…the enjoyment of it.” 😇

Despite later marrying and fathering three kids, he was openly and happily gay during his time as a porn actor.

He appeared regularly in live shows at adult film theatres and frequently enjoyed sex with audience members during his performances.

Kip Noll often appeared in the films of legendary porn director William Higgins. Higgins brought a rush of blood to gay porn in the seventies and early eighties before departing for Europe and becoming a pioneer of Czech gay porn.

Kip proved so popular that he was soon joined onscreen by numerous ‘brothers’, Bob, Jeff, Scott and Chris. Not to mention Cousin Marc. 😮 Strangely, absolutely nil family resemblance.🤔 Zero, zip, zilch, nada. Perhaps they were adopted? 😉Probably lucky, in light of what they did together. 💦

Kip Noll made his last porn movie in 1985. Proving not all porn stars spend every cent as soon as they get it, he financed the movie himself.

Unfortunately, that film is largely forgotten these days. Maybe because, in addition to gay sex, it featured Mr Ugly-Inside-and-Out Ron Jeremy 🦔 performing autofellatio. Jeremy should have stuck to sucking his own dick — and in the privacy of his own home. (Or I suppose, cell, these days.)

No wonder, straight women reputedly prefer gay porn over straight. For decades, it was difficult to find a straight porn flick that the hedgehog hadn’t bristled his way into.

According to seemingly reliable sources, Kip Noll married after his retirement. He fathered three children before dying too young from a heart attack in 2001.

