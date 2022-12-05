NSFW! Seventies low-rise jeans thirst trap Peter Berlin

Photographer, porn producer, his own model, clothes designer, and porn star, Peter Berlin was drawn by Tom of Finland and photographed by Robert Mapplethorpe. The seventies low-rise jeans thirst trap is now in his seventies, and still working.

Scroll down for images.

Born into an aristocratic but poor German family during WWII, Berlin began work as a photographer. Armin Hagen Freiherr von Hoyningen-Huene, as he was then known, later reinvented himself as Peter Berlin.

“Whenever I left the house I was Peter Berlin. I played that character and I played it very well. I realized very quickly that I had to separate Armin from Peter. People saw something I was not. Not that I tried to fool people but I realized how I was misread.

“What I did was not courage. The only thing I did: I never stayed in the closet. When I made my first film, I knew immediately I closed all kinds of doors. It translated into money, and that’s why people stayed in the closet. At that time you had to make a choice. If I am out as gay, my career has ended. So I never had a career. I only had the career of Peter Berlin.”

After moving to the USA, Peter Berlin famously and relentlessly cruised the streets of San Francisco. His two major movies, Nights in Black Leather and That Boy, apparently tell no lies as Peter is seen constantly cruising the streets in his low-rise jeans with the most famous VPL (visible penis line) of the seventies. Peter Berlin damned near invented bulge. And his self-sewn clothing designs later inspired designers like Jean Paul Gaultier.

Although uncircumcised, unlike most American porn stars of the seventies (John Holmes, a notable exception), Peter’s foreskin is not often evident. Well, except in hot action scenes. So, if you want to see it, you’ll have to forgive the saliva. 😜

Peter is on Facebook and retails his photography and films – higher quality versions than available on Tube Sites. The 2005 documentary That Man: Peter Berlin is also well worth a viewing. Preview below.

That Man: Peter Berlin – 2014 Trailer from Gorilla Factory Productions on Vimeo.

