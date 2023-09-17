NSFW! Rick Wayne, Mr World & vintage nude male pinup

Born on the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia, Rick Wayne has been in the British Army, a pop singer, author, talk show host, politician, Mr World and a nude male pinup.

The personable bodybuilder moved to England young. At 19, he posed for the pictures that political opponents would attempt to use against him decades later. By that time, he’d moved back to Saint Lucia, founded a publishing company, and taken an interest in politics.

So Rick Wayne penned an article in his paper headlined Did you say gay for pay?

He mocked the politicians showing his pics outside the Saint Lucian Parliament House.

“And now, dear innocent reader, you’re asking why grown, seemingly macho men would be interested in nude, I mean, naked, images of Rick Wayne at age 19? Hey, as I say, chacun á son gôut. You get your fix any way you can.”

Rick Wayne says he is straight. Bob Mizer, always keen to advise readers of a model’s availability, said the same, so I guess we can assume Rick is — and was — straight. Gay for pay, as he himself describes his modelling career. He did pose for rather camp duo pics with other fit young men but none involving actual sexual contact.

Although I can’t show them here, Rick Wayne also posed for numerous hard-on shots. ‘Nitty gritty raunch’ he unashamedly calls those pics. (Google is your friend. 😉)

Rick Wayne’s bodybuilding career saw him win numerous titles including Mr Europe 1964 and Mr World 1967. He also became a noted writer on the sport. After he moved back to Saint Lucia he also began writing about politics. He is now 85 years old.

