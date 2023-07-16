NSFW! Renald and Rudy, hand balancers & nude male models

Renald and Rudy toured the US and the world for 25 years with their hand-balancing act. The Adonises of Balance also worked as nude male models early in their career.

Renny von Muchow (Renald) later remembered that he and Rudy Haber met in school.

“They had a contest in school to see who the strongest boy in school was. And sure enough, Rudy and I came out on top. And we liked it so much, and we gained such a reputation for our strength in school. So we became hand balancers. Burlesque shows at the time showed novelty acts. And some of them were acrobatic and we said, ‘Oh, we can do that. Why don’t we do an act that nobody else can do because they’re not strong enough to do it?’ And we developed the act called Renald and Rudy, which kept us together for twenty-five years.”

People often took the pair for twins — or at least brothers. So, Renald and Rudy contrived to keep their bodies looking as alike as possible. They worked out but aimed for a lean, toned look. Billboard called them streamlined strongmen. They were not as muscled as typical bodybuilders of their era — most of whom they knew — staying at a boarding house in Muscle Beach for a while with bodybuilder mates like Steve Reeves.

It is perhaps through their bodybuilder friends they met photographers like Lon of New York, Al Urban and Douglas of Detroit who photographed them full-frontal nude early in their career.

They wore tight shorts on stage and performed under lavender gels after learning from the strippers they worked with in burlesque that lavender light made the skin glow.

Meanwhile:

41 glorious full-frontal nude vintage bodybuilders: Check out my 55-page eBook. US$3.95

Winners of Mr America, Mr World, Mr Europe, Mr Universe and more.

More Nude Male Models:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.