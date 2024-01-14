NSFW! Pioneering AMG Physique Model Forrester Millard

Forrester Millard, otherwise Forrester Dorlac, was the very first catalogued model at legendary physique photographer Bob Mizer’s Athletic Model Guild (AMG).

Bob Mizer began his career in physique photography as an apprentice to pioneer nude male photographer KoVert of Hollywood.

However, he went out on his own after KoVert’s suicide following police harassment. His first model was Forrester Millard. Bob met Forrester at Muscle Beach in Santa Monica. The young fitness fanatic worked out at the beach with other bodybuilders and happily agreed to recreate classical Greek poses on film for Bob Mizer.

Forrester was underage at the time, so did not pose nude. However, he continued to model for Bob Mizer for over a decade and happily graduated to nude modelling after he turned 18.

Bob Mizer apparently doubted the future viability of AMG in the early days. Various commentators say he always held Forrester Millard in great regard because it was Forrester who gave him the confidence to carry on with his new and risky venture.

With the public generally unaware that physique modelling sometimes involved full-frontal nudity, it remained a respectable career or side hustle for bodybuilders during most of the Golden Age of Physique. Indeed, many models used their real names. Forrester first posed at Forrester Millard, using his mother’s maiden name, but later reverted to his birthname of Forrester Dorlac.

Despite nude photography remaining illegal during his entire physique career, he often posed nude, including in affectionate poses with other nude male models.

Born in 1929, Forrester Dorlac passed away in 2011. Before his death, he spoke with Dennis Bell of the Bob Mizer Foundation. Surprised that he was still remembered, he was gratified that he’d impacted gay culture and helped countless men on their journey to coming out.

